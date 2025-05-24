Sony Exec Reveals Why Shemar Moore’s S.W.A.T. Spinoff Only Has A Ten-Episode Order, And It Makes Sense

No matter how many times you try to knock down S.W.A.T., the show keeps getting back up. Not long after the series finale aired on the 2025 TV schedule, Sony announced that it had ordered a 10-episode spinoff, S.W.A.T. Exiles, with Shemar Moore reprising his role as Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson. Even though 10 episodes seems a bit underwhelming considering most seasons of S.W.A.T. had an average of 20-22 episodes, a Sony executive makes a good point for why they went with this particular order.

Moore has been more than vocal about wanting to keep S.W.A.T. going following each cancellation, and he continued to remain optimistic that more could be on the way. He recently took to Instagram to share an unapologetic message about the new spinoff, and he seemed as excited as ever to keep going, despite the show not yet having a home and only getting 10 episodes. Sony Pictures TV President Katherine Pope told Variety that 10 episodes was really a sweet spot for storytelling:

And I think the 10 episodes is that spot where you have enough to make sure we’re telling a story. We looked at 8, 10, and 13 episodes, and decided on 10.

Since CBS seems to be done with S.W.A.T., there’s a good chance that S.W.A.T. Exiles could find a home on a streaming platform, meaning longer episodes and more freedom to tell a story. Ten episodes is a pretty typical order for streaming shows these days, and it seems to be enough. Plus, Sony certainly wants to continue S.W.A.T., and it sounds like they really thought about what would be a good number. So, I trust their judgment.

Additionally, it was previously revealed that a lot of the crew on S.W.A.T. would be keeping their jobs for Exiles. Pope praised the team and talked about how everyone would roll with the punches during S.W.A.T.’s initial run, and knowing that they will deliver no matter what:

We have this crew that couldn’t be beat and has been pretty consistent over the course of eight seasons. Jim Scura, who will be the line producer on S.W.A.T. Exiles, started on S.W.A.T. and moved up the chain. When you’re taking on risk, you have to know that the team can deliver. And one of the things that was so incredible about this S.W.A.T. crew is every single season, no matter what, they were on time, on budget. Even when things went wrong, even during COVID, even when the fires happen, they just roll with it.

Although most people are pumped for S.W.A.T. Exiles, there apparently was some behind-the-scenes drama, with stars and writers learning about the spinoff just days before it was revealed to the public, and veterans of the production were kept out of the loop. While the new project will include about 200 crew members based in LA who worked on the CBS procedural, Moore will be the only cast member returning for the new show, despite some other actors being hopeful that this wouldn’t be the end.

Regardless of episode length and who’s a part of it behind and in front of the camera, it’s exciting to know that after being canceled three times, S.W.A.T. will live on, albeit with a spinoff. Since Hondo’s working with a new team, there is no telling how things will turn out, but knowing that the show is coming back in some way makes it better than nothing. For now, fans can always watch S.W.A.T. with a Netflix subscription or a Paramount+ subscription.