10 Shows Like Supernatural That You Should Watch

So, you miss Supernatural – here are some shows you must check out.

I was once like you – stuck in my never-ending sadness that the show I once called my Roman Empire had ended; my love, my life, my Supernatural brothers, Dean and Sam, who I followed for almost way too many of my teenage and young adult years. But then 2020 came around, and one of the best CW shows ended, which also ended me.

Okay, now that I'm not being so dramatic, Supernatural ended after fifteen seasons in 2020, ending the story of the Winchester brothers and their paranormal and deadly interactions with the unknown and beyond. If you've been missing shows that have a similar vibe, or have monsters, or are just witchy in general, we have you covered. Here are some great shows like Supernatural.

The Winchesters (2022 – 2023)

Starring Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly (Jensen Ackles guests as the narrator), The Winchesters is a prequel series to Supernatural, telling the story behind John Winchester and how he met his wife, Mary Campbell, and their time hunting monsters together.

Look, The Winchesters isn't perfect. It goes against much of what the original show made canon, and the practical effects can sometimes be a little goofy. But it's the same universe and tone, and there's a lot to love in the few episodes it has if you're looking for more lore for the show. There's only one season ( The Winchesters was cancelled ), so you might as well check it out.

The X-Files (1993 – 2018)

The sci-fi drama, The X-Files, stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson. It tells the story of two FBI agents who look into "X-Files," cases that involve the unknown, all while discovering conspiracies that change their lives forever.

The X-Files is one of the most successful shows ever, running for several seasons, spawning movies, and more. Mulder and Scully are the way to go if you're looking for an iconic partnership with vibes similar to Sam and Dean's in their banter. There's plenty of supernatural fun to go around.

Walker (2021 – Present)

Starring Jared Padalecki, Walker is a reboot of the series Walker, Texas Ranger, and follows the story of Cordell Walker, a man trying to solve a high-profile case while also trying to heal his family at the same time.

If you miss the Supernatural cast, Walker is great for you because Jared Padalecki (who played Sam) is the star and does a great job as the leading man. Clearly, the show has done well, because it's been renewed for a fourth season. It's a simple show compared to the others on this list, but great.

Lucifer (2016 – 2021)

Oh, Lucifer is a great one. This show is all about Lucifer Morningstar (based on the DC Comics character) and how he gets bored of running hell and decides to open a nightclub in L.A., but somehow gets pulled into working for the police department.

If you like smooth-talking men who practically weaponize sarcasm and smirking, then Lucifer, played by Tom Ellis, is your guy. In just this one man, you will be reminded of Sam and Dean from Supernatural in every way possible. Throw that in with supernatural concepts, and it's a great show.

Grimm (2011 – 2017)

If you're looking for a police procedural series, Grimm is the one for you. It follows a homicide detective who discovers he has the power of a Grimm, a line of guardians meant to protect humans from mythical creatures.

The premise makes Grimm sound much more dramatic than it is, but in reality, it's a great fantasy drama rooted in reality and has some funny moments that tie it all together. Every season has brand new mysteries with a compelling plot, and it's great for fans of Supernatural who want a good, complex story.

The Magicians (2015 – 2020)

Based on the novel of the same name, The Magicians was a Syfy series that told the story of students who attended a private and secret magic school. Still, as the world of sorcery begins to open up more to them, they discover there are much more dangerous foes than they were ever expecting.

Fans of Supernatural will love the Magicians cast and how well they bounce off each other, giving outstanding performances throughout. There's still plenty more to love about this series, from the magical creatures you encounter to the spells used. There are only five seasons, so it would be a nice binge to finish the entire series.

Charmed (1998 – 2006)

I have to put Charmed on this list; it's a must. This series follows three sisters known as good witches, the Charmed Ones, whose primary goal is to protect the world from evil beings trying to take over, from warlocks and demons to other mysterious creatures, all while trying to live everyday lives.

Charmed comes from the CW (formerly the WB), so it has many of the same vibes as Supernatural with its stories. The Charmed cast is charming (pun intended), and this show lasted for eight seasons, so you know it was popular.

Stranger Things (2016 – Present)

Stranger Things is one of the most popular Netflix shows ever. The series initially follows a group of young boys who make it their mission to find their friend, Will Byers, who has gone missing, only for them to run into a strange little girl who changes their lives forever.

What can I say about Stranger Things that has yet to be said? Like Supernatural, there are plenty of monsters and crazy moments for you to enjoy, but you'll end up loving the Stranger Things cast and, even more so, the heart poured into this show. It's undoubtedly one of the best shows to binge-watch on Netflix , and Stranger Things Season 5 is coming.

American Horror Story (2011 – Present)

For fans of Supernatural, I have to put American Horror Story. This series, created by Ryan Murphy , follows a new gruesome horror tale each season, from the ghosts that haunt an old house to witches who reside in New Orleans.

If you like Supernatural, you'll most likely enjoy AHS for the monsters, modern setting (in most seasons), and the crazy amount of American Horror Story cast members . It's undoubtedly a great pick, and with each season having a different story, there's always something new to enjoy.

Wynonna Earp (2016 – 2021)

Last but not least, we have Wynonna Earp. Based on the comic of the same name, Wynonna Earp follows a young woman who inherits the power to return revenants, which are reincarnated outlaws that her great-great-grandfather killed, to the afterworld. She returns to her hometown to do so, running into trouble as she does.

For fans of Supernatural, you'll love Wynonna Earp as a character. She's badass and funny and somehow takes down every conflict she runs into without losing who she is. There's a lot to love about the side characters, who somehow win you over as much as Wynonna does.

These are just some of the great options available for fans of Supernatural, and now I feel the need to binge-watch Stranger Things to prepare for Season 5 – and maybe to get over missing Sam and Dean.