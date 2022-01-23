What The Original Charmed Cast Is Doing Now

Between the late 1990s and early 2000s, there were few channels as popular as The WB, and that was thanks in part to the network’s unique programming block that included shows like Charmed (which was later rebooted), which had great viewer ratings and was beloved by its target audience of teenage and young adult viewers. But, a lot of time has passed since the fantasy drama about a family of good witches aired its final episode in May 2006, and some former fans might be wondering what the large cast has been up to all these years.

Well, no need to cast a spell or look into a crystal ball, because we have put together a comprehensive list of the Charmed cast and how they’ve kept themselves busy for the past decade-and-a-half.

Shannen Doherty (Prue Halliwell)

For the first three seasons of Charmed’s eight-season run, Shannen Doherty sat at the top of the show’s cast as Prue Halliwell, the oldest (and most powerful) of the three sisters. One of the most notable TV actresses of the 1990s, thanks to shows like Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed, Doherty has remained busy on the small screen as the years have gone by with a mixture of made-for-TV movies like No One Would Tell, Dying to Belong, and List of a Lifetime, as well as appearances on shows like Heathers, Riverdale, and BH90210 (another reboot of the iconic ‘90s program).

Holly Marie Combs (Piper Halliwell)

Throughout Charmed’s entire run, Holly Marie Combs played Piper Halliwell, the second oldest of the three main sister witches. Already a TV star before joining The WB fan-favorite thanks to a major role on Picket Fences, Combs has continued to have success on the small screen. In more recent years, Combs has appeared on Pretty Little Liars, Hell’s Kitchen, and most recently, Grey’s Anatomy in 2019.



Alyssa Milano (Phoebe Halliwell)

To fans of Charmed, Alyssa Milano will always be Phoebe Halliwell, but the prolific actress had a great deal of success both before and after playing a good witch. MIlano’s career, which kicked off with a starring role on the ‘80s sitcom Who’s the Boss?, has taken her talents far and wide the past few decades, with more recent stops on shows like Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, Insatiable, and The Now, as well as the 2022 Netflix movie Brazen.



Rose McGowan (Paige Matthews)

Rose McGowan didn’t join the Charmed cast as Paige Matthews until the show’s fourth season, but she more than made her mark on the smash hit series. Since the series concluded in May 2006, McGowan has gone on to appear in movies like Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino’s 2007 double-feature Grindhouse, The Sound, and a 2018 short film titled Indecision IV. And, even though she hasn’t appeared in a movie or scripted TV show since 2018, McGowan has remained busy as a vocal activist in recent years.



Brian Krause (Leo Wyatt)

Brian Krause played Leo Wyatt, the Halliwell sisters’ “whitelighter” for the duration of Charmed’s run as well as Piper’s husband later on. Although he has mostly appeared in movies like Poseidon Rex, Plan 9, and The Demonologist in more recent years, Krause has also had leading roles on TV shows like First Light and Cypher, as well as one-off appearances on the likes of Mad Men, Castle, and the Dynasty reboot, which currently airs on The CW.



Julian McMahon (Cole Turner/Belthazor)

Cole Turner, a.k.a. Belthazor, the on-again, off-again big bad and love interest of Phoebe Halliwell, is portrayed by Golden Globe-nominated actor Julian McMahon. Ever since departing the Charmed cast in 2005, McMahon has found success just about everywhere he turns, whether it be on shows like Nip/Tuck, Runaways, or Dick Wolf’s FBI franchise, having appeared on all three titles in the series. McMahon's film work includes the portrayal of iconic Marvel villain Dr. Doom in Fantastic Four and its 2007 sequel, Rise of the Silver Surfer, as well as the 2018 horror thriller Monster Party.



Dorian Gregory (Darryl Morris)

For all but the last season of Charmed, Dorian Gregory took on the role of Darryl Morris, a lieutenant with the San Francisco Police Department who helps the Halliwell sisters in a variety of ways. In the years since departing the series, Gregory has appeared on shows like Las Vegas, Without a Trace, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. In 2021, he showed up in the made-for-TV movie The Wrong Real Estate Agent as well as Twice Bitten.



Kaley Cuoco (Billie Jenkins)

Kaley Cuoco joined the Charmed cast as Billie Jenkins, a powerful character who can bend reality, in the show’s final season. Just one year after she concluded her one-season run on the hit show, Cuoco joined the cast of The Big Bang Theory and quickly became one of the brightest stars on TV.

Once that show ended its historic run in 2019, Cuoco didn’t waste any time with her next move, which included providing the voice of the titular character in the adult animation series Harley Quinn, as well as playing the lead on the dramedy series The Flight Attendant, both of which are streaming on HBO Max. Cuoco, who also serves as the spokesperson for Priceline.com, will soon appear in Kevin Hart’s The Man from Toronto.

Ted King (Andy Trudeau)

Ted King, who previously went by T.W. King, appeared on Charmed Season 1 as Detective Andrew “Andy” Trudeau with the San Francisco Police Department. The ill-fated character wouldn’t make it out the show’s freshman season unscathed, but his career has done just fine since. Not long after he concluded his work on the series, he landed one-off roles on shows like JAG, Frasier, and even appeared as one of the man guest stars of Sex and the City. In 2021, King joined the cast of the long-running soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful.

James Read (Victor Bennett)

James Read wasn’t the first actor to portray the Halliwell sisters’ father (that honor goes to Anthony Denison), but since he played the character the most on Charmed, we’ll include him on this list. The veteran of film, TV, and theatre, has continued to show up in various projects over the course of the past 16 years, with his most recent being gigs on daytime soap operas like General Hospital and Days of our Lives, on which he last appeared in 2021.

Jennifer Rhodes (Penny Halliwell)

Jennifer Rhodes appeared in a total of 15 episodes of Charmed throughout the show’s run as Penelope "Penny" Halliwell, the mother figure of the Halliwell sisters who helped raise them following the death of their birth mother. Throughout the 2010s, Rhodes found success appearing on shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Mary + Jane, Teachers, and most recently, a 2019 episode of Grace and Frankie.

Finola Hughes (Patty Halliwell)

Patricia “Patty” Halliwell was the mother (who died years before the events of the series) of all four sisters on Charmed, and was portrayed by Finola Hughes. In the decade-and-a-half since the show concluded its run in 2006, the Staying Alive star has made appearances on a number of different soap operas including All My Children, General Hospital (where she's played Anna Devane on and off since 1985), and General Hospital: Night Shift, as well other series like Beware the Batman, Granite Flats, and CSI: NY. In 2020, she directed an episode of the Freeform series Good Trouble.

Rebecca Balding (Elise Rothman)

Joining the Charmed cast in the show’s fourth season, Rebecca Balding took on the role of Elise Rothman, Phoebe Halliwell’s editor and later close confidant. Balding retired from acting in 2006, with Charmed being her final performance. Prior to that, Balding appeared in movies like The Gathering and the 1981 horror film The Boogens. Balding also popped up on shows like ER, Beverly Hills, 90210, and MacGyver over the years.

Billy Drago (Barbas)

Billy Drago made appearances here and there as Barbas, the Demon of Fear, throughout most of Charmed’s run on The WB, with his final episode coming in the Season 7 opener. Over the years, Drago, who passed away in 2019, appeared in movies like The Untouchables, Dark Moon Rising, Pale Rider, and dozens of other productions. He also showed up on shows like Friday the 13th: The Series, Supernatural, and Masters of Horror.

Drew Fuller (Chris Halliwell)

And then there is Drew Fuller, who portrayed Chris Halliwell, the adult son of Leo and Piper who came back in time to prevent a great deal of misfortune from falling on his family (and humanity). Following his run as a member of the Charmed cast, Fuller went on to show up in movies like Fatal Instinct, The Night Before, and Beyond Brotherhood, as well as TV shows like NCIS: Los Angeles, Longmire, and Love, Fall, and Order in 2019, his most recent appearance.

This is just a small portion of all the actors and actresses who appeared as members of the Charmed cast during the show's run at the top of The WB.