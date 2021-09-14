American Horror Story And 10 Other Ryan Murphy TV Shows To Watch Streaming

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

There are plenty of creators in Hollywood who make fantastic shows, but one who always comes and seems to tackle every kind of genre is Ryan Murphy. You want a comedy mixed in with a musical? Got it. You want some scary stories with interesting looking makeup? He delivers. You want a historical story about one of the most prominent murder cases in history? Done.

Indeed, Ryan Murphy is one of those creators who has done it all, from his hit anthology horror series, American Horror Story, to some of his newer ventures, such as the miniseries, Hollywood. If you’re trying to find where to stream some of his work, here is where you can find Ryan Murphy TV shows streaming right now.

American Horror Story (2011 - Present)

In this horror anthology series, American Horror Story covers a new tale each season, ranging from mysterious happenings in haunted houses, to covens down in New Orleans, or to a summer camp in 1984, all while showing the horrible outcomes of what happens during these true American horror stories.

American Horror Story is definitely one of my favorite shows Ryan Murphy has done. While I could spend my time watching the best horror movies, sometimes I want a nice long season filled with scares, and that’s what American Horror Story is all about. The casts that have popped up throughout the seasons are fantastic, from legendary actress Jessica Lange, to pop superstar Lady Gaga, with plenty of other amazing actors with them, like Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Finn Wittrock, and many more. Truly, it’s such a great series - my personal favorite season is Coven. Gotta love my witches.

Stream American Horror Story on Hulu.

Stream American Horror Story on Amazon.

Nip/Tuck (2003 - 2010)

In Nip/Tuck, the series focuses on two Miami-based plastic surgeons, Sean McNamara and Christian Troy. When they are on the brink of expanding their practice, their friendship is put to the test when McNamara goes off to do pro-bono plastic surgery on victims of a serial rapist/slasher.

This was one of the first TV series that Ryan Murphy ever did, paired with constant collaborator Brad Falchuk, and honestly, it’s really good. I didn’t think I’d be into something like this at first but Murphy does a great job of pairing medical drama storylines with many other genres. Some episodes are very simple, others are nail-biters, and others are strangely....erotic? Is that the best word? I don’t know. I can’t give much away without spoiling the show. Just watch it.

Stream Nip/Tuck on Hulu.

Scream Queens (2015 - 2016)

Scream Queens takes its name after the iconic use of the term, about a girl who can produce a hell of a scream. In this series, a group of girls, starting out at a university and later moving to a hospital, are constantly terrorized by a serial killer.

I don't think Scream Queens got the love that it deserved. Not only was it so funny, but the cast was killer (pun intended). Emma Roberts, Billy Lourde, Abigail Breslin - even Ariana Grande was a part of this series for a time. The ultimate scream queen herself, Jamie Lee Curtis, had a main role! Plus, the scares were actually so much fun, paired with a funny but frightening story. This should have been so much bigger than it was - but you can at least give it the praise it rightfully deserves now by streaming it.

Stream Scream Queens on Amazon Prime.

Glee (2009 - 2015)

Oh, Glee. In this musical-comedy, a group of outcasts at William McKinnley High School end up joining the Glee Club under the tutelage of Will Schuster, one of the school’s Spanish teachers, all hoping to maybe gain something out of it - whether that be popularity, love, or anything else.

I feel like when anyone thinks of Ryan Murphy, they think of this show because of how huge it was. I mean, it became so popular the cast went on tour not that long after its second season. While I do think the quality of the show dipped after Season 3 (and bounced back in Season 6), it’s still enjoyable to watch. I love the Glee cast, the music renditions are usually very good and show off their wide array of talent, and they touch on some pretty heavy topics very regularly, especially in the first couple of seasons. I think everyone should give Glee a shot - and be a loser like me.

Stream Glee on Netflix.

Stream Glee on Amazon Prime.

American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson

In this first season of American Crime Story, we follow the legendary murder case that followed O.J. Simpson, the court case, and the media worldwind that followed, creating one of the most talked about trials in history.

As someone who loves true crime, I really loved that Ryan Murphy began doing American Crime Story, and this first season showed that he wasn’t messing around. The People vs. O.J. Simpson had an amazing cast, including Sarah Paulson, Sterling K. Brown, Cuba Gooding Jr. and so many others, and the way they captured the case made many tune in to watch when it premiered. It’s such a good adaptation of this real-world event, and if you haven’t watched it yet, now’s the time.

Stream American Crime Story: The People vs O.J. Simpson on Netflix.

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

In this second season of American Crime Story, we follow the assassination of one of the most talented fashion designers, Gianni Versace, and the man behind the gun that shot him.

While I personally don’t think that the second season is as good as the first, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace is still really amazing and has a stunner cast. Darren Criss, who had worked with Ryan Murphy before on Glee, was fantastic as Andrew Cunanan, and so was Edgar Ramirez as Gianni Versace. What makes this season even more exciting to watch is the focus on Cunanan, the killer, instead of Versace, letting us peek into the mind of a murderer - it’s fascinating, considering this is based on a real-life case, and Murphy did a great job with it.

Stream American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace on Netflix.

Pose (2016 - 2021)

In this FX series, Pose is all about the African-American and Latino LGBTQ and gender-nonconforming drag ball culture scene in New York City in the 1980s and 1990s, showing what it was like to live the way you wanted back then.

I think what I love the most about Pose is that it’s not afraid to take risks. There are so many topics that they touch on throughout the show, and plenty of moments where you’ll either be dancing to the fantastic music, laughing your ass off, or crying. One standout of this series is Billy Porter, who’s won a lot of awards for his portrayal of Pray Tell, but everyone is fantastic in their own right. It’s such a great series, even if it only has three seasons.

Stream Pose on Netflix.

The Politician (2018 - Present)

In this Netflix original comedy, The Politician centers on Payton Hobart, a wealthy man from Santa Barbara where each season focuses on a different political race that he is involved in.

You know, at first, I wasn’t really into the idea of watching this show. I wasn’t that big into politics and felt that a show that revolved around it would bore me quickly. But, after giving The Politician a shot, I knew it was so worth it. Ben Platt of Dear Evan Hansen fame is absolutely perfect in the leading role of Payton, and the rest of The Politician cast is great too. The story itself is also a lot of fun, making the political races funny and yet serious at the same time - it’s a fantastic dramedy.

Stream The Politician on Netflix.

Ratched (2020 - Present)

In this spinoff of the classic film, One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, Ratched follows the titular nurse, Mildred Ratched, from the original film, telling her origin story at the legendary hospital, and how she earned her name as one of the worst nurses there.

Let me say that I don’t even think you need to watch the original film to like this series (even though you should because it’s awesome). Ratched adds depth and backstory to this iconic character, played by the ever-talented Sarah Paulson, and the rest of the Ratched cast performs exceptionally well too, including a fantastic performance from Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson. It’s suspenseful, scary, and everything you could want in a spinoff series.

Stream Ratched on Netflix.

American Horror Stories (2021 - Present)

In this spinoff of the original AHS, American Horror Stories is an anthology TV series that premiered exclusively on Hulu, showcasing several different horror stories each episode with a different cast, with some relating back to the original American Horror Story, and some tales that are completely new.

Remember when I said that Ratched was a great spinoff series? Well, to me, American Horror Stories is sort of there - there are some awesome episodes in this spinoff, like the first two centering around the Murder House from the original American Horror Story show, and then there are some that I’d rather not remember (thinking of you, Episode 4). However, that doesn’t mean that it might not be someone else’s favorite. There are some great moments, and the cast is very talented, so give it a shot if you don’t feel like following a giant storyline and want one, condensed episode of horror. I just wish the title wasn’t almost identical to the original show.

Stream American Horror Stories on Hulu.

Hollywood (2020)

In the last item on this list, Hollywood on Netflix tells the story of a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers during the Hollywood Golden Age after World War II, trying to make their dreams come true.

This is certainly one of my favorite miniseries that Ryan Murphy has done, mainly because of the set design and the costumes. Everyone looks like they are straight out of the forties, and plays their part perfectly. The Hollywood cast is full of stars, including Darren Chris, Dylan McDermott, Jeremy Pope, and so many others, and the story is enjoyable to watch. It’s a great miniseries for someone who doesn't want a crazy long series, so give it a watch if you haven’t.

Stream Hollywood on Netflix.

After writing this, I’m starting to see that Ryan Murphy likes a lot of the same actors - especially Sarah Paulson - but hey, when they make such great TV, how can you not cast them in your show? Hopefully, now you’ll be able to watch some of his best TV series (so far). Now that American Horror Story Season 10 is premiering as part of the 2021 fall TV schedule, I know that my television life will be packed.