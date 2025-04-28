There's A Major Location 90 Day Fiancé Hasn't Visited Yet, And I'll Be So Thrilled If They Do

90 Day Fiancé airs a lot of spinoffs in addition to the flagship show every year on TLC, so it feels like the franchise is always looking for ways to keep things fresh. In more recent seasons, we've seen the first gay couple, a greater spotlight on trans relationships, and Season 11 features the first throuple, with more drama than you can shake a stick at. It's rarer we get a new location, and I have the perfect option.

We've seen married 90 Day couples split all across the globe, though there's one location where I'm positive we haven't seen any proposals, trips abroad, or dates. I want to see the franchise really lean into the adventure aspect of Americans traveling abroad, and do a season where someone dates a person who is actively working in Antarctica.

(Image credit: TLC)

Let's Do A Storyline For The Other Way In Antarctica

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is one of the most entertaining spinoffs in the long-running 90 Day franchise, but the formula needs a shakeup. Far too often, the gist of the story is either an American who did next to zero research on the country and culture before moving, or one of the partners hid a major secret about their life until the other one was in the country. Now, imagine a place where none of that is necessary because the entire drama is based around a location?

First off, let's talk about the intrigue of staying in a place like Antarctica. I'm sure many of us have wondered what it would be like to visit the frozen tundra in our lifetime, but so few of us will actually ever pull the trigger on booking that trip. I'll admit, I'd love to see it if I had the opportunity, but if I'm paying my own way, I'm knocking a few other locations off my list before considering it.

90 Day Fiancé could give us a glimpse into what a visit to Antarctica looks like and what it would be like to be in a relationship with someone who is living there. It certainly wouldn't be the most conventional storyline in the franchise, but it would be super interesting and a decent way to cut up all the drama happening with other cast members.

(Image credit: TLC)

Yes, This Is Something That Could Be Done

While there's no such thing as a permanent resident of Antarctica, the cold continent is frequently occupied throughout the year by a number of people who are conducting science experiments and have other business there. Since no one nation own the land, it's impossible to just natively live there, but it is possible to visit and specifically show up to meet someone you may be dating with a little work.

The major challenge would be coordinating the trip abroad, because expeditions to Antarctica involve a group of people and appropriate permits, depending on what you intend to do while visiting. This is to say the entire production crew and the cast member would need to have their things in order to film the experience, and I'm sure that could be a logistical headache to figure out compared to the usual season of 90 Day Fiancé.

Consider the upside, though, dear reader, in how cool it would be to see a storyline in 90 Day Fiancé where we get a look at what it's like to not only live in Antarctica for a short while, but date someone who is living there as well. Like, what is phone reception like down there? How much privacy do they get? What do you do when you go on a date? There are so many questions I have about a situation like this, and only one franchise that could answer these questions, should it be so bold to do so.

(Image credit: TLC)

90 Day Fiancé Seems Intent On Delivering New Experiences, And This Could Be A Great One

As I mentioned at the beginning, 90 Day Fiancé seems intent on shaking things up with couples and delivering new storylines as it continues its run on TLC. After all, there's only so many times we can see elderly Americans link up with younger international people, or the storylines where it seems remarkably clear someone is just in the relationship for a green card. Packing a season full of just those type of storylines can get depressing, and I would know because I've been seeing a lot of it in the past few seasons.

Is there something wrong with wanting to watch an American travel abroad and go on a real adventure whilst also seeing someone with whom they might want to spend the rest of their lives? I feel like 90 Day gets so caught up in delivering these shocking reveals and twists that it almost overshadows the romantic appeal all these people had when they decided to date someone in another country.

I think it's also fair to say that with so many of these relationships failing lately, and even franchise couples who have been together for years splitting up, it would be nice to see a regular couple who is doing the K1 visa program in the most unique of circumstances. Give us something to smile about every now and then and not just moments that have me scratching my head.

Whether 90 Day Fiancé will ever do this, I cannot say for sure. I can say that Jovi Dufren has a pretty cool job working with underwater diver welders, and the TLC series hasn't seemed interested in showcasing that beyond his time away from him and Yara's previous appearances. That's not to say 90 Day covering a trip to Antarctica is entirely off the table, but it does seem the show is more focused on relationships than the actual sightseeing part of any of these trips abroad.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. There's no storyline that takes place in Antarctica yet, but I'm crossing my fingers and toes that we'll see it happen eventually!