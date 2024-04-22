10 Shows Like The Rookie And How To Watch Them

It is no wonder why ABC renewed The Rookie for a seventh season: there are not many other cop dramas on TV quite like the heartwarming, character-driven, and often humorous drama starring Nathan Fillion as the LAPD’s oldest newcomer. Of course, despite what makes creator Alexi Hawley’s hit unique, there are plenty of other great TV shows that would easily appeal to fans, and we have compiled our choices for the list (along with how to watch them) for you, below.

Castle (2009-2016)

After a successful crime novelist (played by Nathan Fillion) crosses paths with a head-strong detective (played by Stana Katic) assigned to investigate a killer copying the crimes in his bestseller, they become unlikely partners on some of New York’s most head-scratching cases.

Why it is a great show to watch you like The Rookie: Another one of Nathan Fillion’s best TV shows is Castle, which compares to The Rookie mostly in the fact that it is a relatively lighthearted (and sometimes romantic) crime drama featuring the same actor in the main role, even though Richard Castle and John Nolan could not be any more different.

Stream Castle on Hulu.

Buy Castle on Amazon.

9-1-1 (2018-Present)

The personal and professional struggles of a close-knit group of first responders in Los Angeles.

Why it is a great show to watch you like The Rookie: From producer Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, 9-1-1 is yet another procedural drama set in L.A. that also puts special emphasis on the lives of and relationships between its ensemble cast of well-rounded characters.

Stream 9-1-1 on Hulu.

Buy 9-1-1 on Amazon.

Southland (2009-2013)

New LAPD recruit Ben Sherman (Ben McKenzie) begins to question his worth on the force under the training of veteran officer John Cooper (Michael Cudlitz).

Why it is a great show to watch you like The Rookie: From creator Ann Biderman, Southland is yet another widely acclaimed cop drama that sheds light on the personal lives of its talented ensemble and the struggles of being a rookie, but is also noted for its intense grit and for being cancelled too soon, after only five seasons.

Stream Southland on Tubi.

Buy Southland on Amazon.

Buy Southland on DVD Amazon.

Blue Bloods (2010-2024)

The lives of a police commissioner (played by Tom Selleck), his detective son (played by Donny Walhberg), his district attorney daughter (played by Bridget Moynahan), and his younger rookie police officer (played by Will Estes) in New York City.

Why it is a great show to watch you like The Rookie: A cop drama that is especially noted for its deep exploration of the central characters’ personal lives and relationships with one another is Mitchell Burgess and Robin Green’s long-running CBS series, for the simple fact that the Blue Bloods cast portray a close family of crimefighters.

Stream Blue Bloods on Hulu.

Stream Blue Bloods on Paramount+.

Buy Blue Bloods on Amazon.

Criminal Minds (2005-Present)

Experienced federal agents track down the country’s most dangerous criminals with a keen understanding of their psychology.

Why it is a great show to watch you like The Rookie: One of the reasons why creator Jeff Davis’ crime procedural was such a lasting success on CBS was, much like on The Rookie, the strong chemistry between the Criminal Minds cast.

Stream Criminal Minds on Hulu.

Stream Criminal Minds on Paramount+.

Buy Criminal Minds on Amazon.

Buy Criminal Minds on DVD Amazon.

S.W.A.T. (2017-Present)

Practically raised to be a S.W.A.T. team member since birth, a former Marine (played by Shemar Moore) is tasked with running a specialized tactical unit in Los Angeles.

Why it is a great show to watch you like The Rookie: Admirably, The Rookie stresses the importance of teamwork in high-stakes situations, which is the name of the game in S.W.A.T. — Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan’s modernized update of the hit 1975 series and 2003 movie of the same name.

Stream S.W.A.T. on Netflix.

Stream S.W.A.T. on Hulu.

Stream S.W.A.T. on Paramount+.

Buy S.W.A.T. on Amazon.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013-2021)

Carefree detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) comes at odds with his new, by-the-book captain, Ray Holt (the late Andre Braugher), at Brooklyn’s 99th Precinct.

Why it is a great show to watch you like The Rookie: With grade-A chemistry between the Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast, elements of workplace romance, and a main character who often butts heads with his no-nonsense superior, Dan Goor and Michael Schur’s Emmy winner has almost everything The Rookie has, but is just a lot funnier.

Stream Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix.

Stream Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Peacock.

Buy Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Amazon.

Buy Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Blu-ray Amazon.

Rookie Blue (2010-2015)

The lives of a group of recent police academy graduates learning the ropes at Toronto’s 15th Division.

Why it is a great show to watch you like The Rookie: Before The Rookie, there was another show that offered an inside-look at the lives of newly minted police officers called Rookie Blue — a Canadian drama that aired in the States on ABC.

Stream Rookie Blue on Vix.

Buy Rookie Blue on Amazon.

Buy Rookie Blue on Blu-ray Amazon.

Training Day (2017)

A rookie cop (played by Justin Cornwell) is partnered with a veteran detective (played by Bill Paxton) whose methods dangerously touch the border of corruption.

Why it is a great show to watch you like The Rookie: Based on the Academy Award-winning film by Antoine Fuqua, Training Day — which might have lasted longer if not for Paxton’s untimely death — is another crime drama that offers a raw depiction of the high-stakes dangers newcomers face on the force, especially when your training officer is a hard person to get along with, to say the least.

Stream Training Day on Tubi.

New Amsterdam (2018-2023)

Fed up with a system he believes causes more harm than healing, the new medical director (played by Ryan Eggold) for the oldest public hospital in the country aspires to change the rules.

Why it is a great show to watch you like The Rookie: We’ve talked about a lot of cop shows similar to The Rookie, but we thought we would change things up by highlighting New Amsterdam — an acclaimed medical drama that is similar in how it follows a protagonist who surprises people with his professional choices and tackles real world issues with refreshing honesty.

Stream New Amsterdam on Netflix.

Stream New Amsterdam on Peacock.

Buy New Amsterdam on Amazon.

If you happen to like all of these shows, but still have not watched The Rookie, then it sounds like it would be right up you alley. Stream The Rookie on Hulu and follow John Nolan’s journey from the beginning.