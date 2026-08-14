SNL 51 Was Way Less Stressful Than Last Year, Even With Bowen Yang's Big Exit
Bringing in a-listers for SNL50 was hard, y'all.
It’s hard to believe Liz Patrick has only been the director of SNL since 2022. She’s been in the business a long time, directing Ellen’s daytime show before it went off of the air in 2018, but she only took over SNL after longtime director Don Roy King retired in 2021. This resume means she was not on the set when the quaintly named "overstimulation" that was the Saturday Night Live 40th Anniversary Special aired back in 2015. But oh boy, she was around for SNL50.
It was hectic, to say the least. In fact, Patrick said as much in a recent interview, noting the events of the last 12 months at 30 Rock can’t begin to compare to the stress that piled on when SNL50 started being bandied about. I mean you had a very “dry”-mouthed Adam Sandler going viral for his singing bit. You had John Mulaney doing John Mulaney. You had longtime friends of the show like Paul Simon, Steve Martin and Paul McCartney. You had tons of former cast members and fresh names. And they all wanted to do something, anything.
Just ask Chevy Chase how he felt about being snubbed. So yes, Patrick confirmed to Gold Derby the past year on the show was a cake walk in comparison to all of… that.
That’s true even with some major changes to the SNL cast and the behind-the-scenes team. I was surprised and not surprised in a way. Of course, I know how intense the preparation must have been for SNL50. So many a-lister schedules had to be figured out, so many sketches had to be prepped only to be cut even at the last minute, and so many egos doubtless needed to be appeased. There was so much going on, for example, Ashley Padilla even recalled being mic'd only to be completely forgotten.
However, I would have thought pretty much every season of SNL has its stressors, and for me the big elephant in the room would have been Bowen Yang’s exit in the middle of the 2025-2026 TV schedule playing out. Of course, Liz Patrick will doubtless miss the old guard, but she has plenty of dealings with Yang outside of his NBC work. In fact, she’s directed the Las Culturistas Culture Awards two years in a row now, ‘ridiculous’ awards Tina Fey has given the former SNL star a lot of credit for.
So, she sounds happy to see people move on, though to note, I don’t put Chloe Fineman in the same stressful exit category despite her excellent effort and long tenure at SNL simply because we’ve had time to grieve it. She put in her work for the season and exited after 51 ended. To me, while it’s bittersweet to see her go, that’s not the same thing as Bowen Yang’s emotional rollercoaster of the last couple of years.
These were years where he dealt with an intense schedule traversing back and forth between New York and London for Wicked. The comedian was clearly going other places and just working Saturday Night Live in, but leaving in the middle of the season was still a shock for many.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Not that anyone blames him. Though if he’s wondering, his exit disrupted the status quo way less than Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ It Ends With Us joke seemingly did.
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.