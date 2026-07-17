Bowen Yang, Kenan Thompson And More Reacted To Chloe Fineman’s SNL Exit

It’s always hard to say goodbye to Saturday Night Live cast members, and that’s especially the case when they’ve worked at the show for a long time. So, yes, it’s difficult to comprehend that Chloe Fineman really is leaving SNL after seven seasons. However, while it’s sad, it’s also worth celebrating the incredible run that she had, which is exactly what Bowen Yang, Kenan Thompson and so many more did.

(Image credit: NBC)

Chloe Fineman’s departure from SNL marks the first cast exit ahead of Season 52, and the first comedian to leave since Bowen Yang said goodbye in the middle of Season 51. In her Instagram post about this news, the actress noted that “it’s time for [her] next chapter.” She also wrote that “it’s really hard to leave SNL, but it does feel like the right time.” In response, a bunch of current and former cast members commented, writing things like:

Bowen Yang : You tore that shit up. I love you so much, Chlo. ✨

: You tore that shit up. I love you so much, Chlo. ✨ Kenan Thompson : Fantastic work Chloe!!!! ❤❤❤❤❤

: Fantastic work Chloe!!!! ❤❤❤❤❤ Marcello Hernández : Congrats Carlotaaaa ❤️‍🔥🫱🏼🫲🏼 💃

: Congrats Carlotaaaa ❤️‍🔥🫱🏼🫲🏼 💃 Ego Nwodim : Congratulations Chloe!!!👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

: Congratulations Chloe!!!👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Jeremy Culhane : I’m gonna miss you so bad!!! ❤️❤️❤️

: I’m gonna miss you so bad!!! ❤️❤️❤️ Sarah Sherman : 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

: 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Ben Marshall : SNL legend 😭

: SNL legend 😭 Veronika Slowikowska: Love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Yang and Fineman both joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in Season 45, which makes his statement mean even more. Plus, it has to be moving to see SNL’s longest-running cast member , Kenan Thompson, call out how brilliant your run was on the show. Along with those two, Ego Nwodim congratulated Fineman, and so did Marcello Hernández and Sarah Sherman, both of whom joined after her but have worked with her for a long time.

Alongside the longtimers, some of Season 51’s newbies commented too. This included Jeremy Culhane and Veronika Slowikowska; Ben Marshall, who was a writer for a while before joining the cast full-time, also showed his love.

So, all around, despite this news being a bummer, there is a lot of love for Fineman among the SNL cast. She got a bunch of appreciation from other celebs too. Check out these comments:

Reese Witherspoon : CHLOE !!! Your SNL characters were always the perfect blend of clueless & unhinged. So excited for your very bright future! ✨

: CHLOE !!! Your SNL characters were always the perfect blend of clueless & unhinged. So excited for your very bright future! ✨ Natalie Portman : You’ve made us all laugh so hard for so many years! Excited for what you’ll do next

: You’ve made us all laugh so hard for so many years! Excited for what you’ll do next Lily Collins : Wow! Thank you for being so insanely hilarious. Can’t wait to see what you do next

: Wow! Thank you for being so insanely hilarious. Can’t wait to see what you do next Monica Barbaro: incredible. well done. you’re a star… a legend… also a genuinely nice chill person. idk how you do it all. so excited for you 🩷🩷

It’s always so sweet to see a Saturday Night Live cast member celebrated like this, and it’s certainly deserved for Fineman. Now, I can’t wait to see what she does next, and I’d assume those who commented feel the same way.

Of course, when SNL returns to the 2026 TV schedule for Season 52, it will be odd not to see Chloe Fineman on screen (you can still stream her old episodes with a Peacock subscription ). However, the show will go on, and her career will continue to flourish.