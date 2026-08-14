Super Troopers 3 Revived A Gag Cast Says Still Has Stoners ‘Angry’ At Them Everywhere

Broken Lizard has a slew of memorable comedies under its belt. Chief among these is obviously Super Troopers, with the third movie in what is now a franchise hitting the 2026 release schedule earlier this month. I caught the flick and noticed a funny post-credits bit at the end where Broken Lizard announced Super Troopers 4: The Hunt For O’Hagan’s Gold. Turns out that is a gag they are revisiting for the first time since their Beerfest days, and yes they know it makes stoners angry.

The Beer Fest Gag Stoners Still Come At Them About

At the end of Super Troopers 3 the studio-backed movie (no crazy Kickstarter money this time! ) puts a very Marvel-esque announcement (not exactly the Marvel tie-in they hoped for) up during the credits. It notes Super Troopers 4: The Hunt For O’Hagan’s Gold will be coming down the pipeline next. On the one hand, while it was 17 years between the first film and the sequel, it was only eight years between 2 and 3 hitting theaters, so another sequel would not be unwarranted.

However, fans of the Broken Lizard guys have been burned before. In fact, at the tail end of Beerfest, they did almost exactly the same thing, putting in a credits scene with Willie Nelson hinting that a sequel, Potfest, would be coming soon. That movie came out in 2006. It has now been 20 years and we have not seen this sequel.

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Thankfully, I wasn’t the only person who made this connection. Collider actually asked the Super Troopers guys about it, and they confirmed they are very “stupid," with Steven Lemme actually stating that.

We're so stupid. We got into trouble with this when we made Beerfest, and we said, ‘Coming soon: Potfest.’ We still have angry stoners coming up to us going, ‘Where's fucking Potfest, man? You promised, man.’

Not only that, but the rest of the funnymen say they’ve honestly riled up the pot community thanks to this gag, with Paul Soter saying he was shocked about how incensed people still are years later about them not coming through with their sequel promise.

It's amazing how angry stoners can get. ‘You don't do that to a brother, man. Promise this fucking movie. Twenty years I've been sitting around with my thumb up my ass, man.’

So, naturally, they did the joke again.

The Super Troopers 3 Credits

Mild credits spoilers can be found here. During the mid-credits scene in the third movie, Captain John O’Hagen (Brian Cox) divulged he’d been coming down to search for $4 million in treasure he'd hidden years ago. Soter said they conceived of the extra bit at the end of the movie on rewrites, and it sounds like the Beer Fest tie-in was sort of a happy accident.

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I remember the riff because that scene was the result of having to do a rewrite, and then we just went down this rabbit hole of, ‘What if all this time he's been hiding? The whole reason he's been there is because he's hiding treasure in the basement, and that he and Governor Jessman have a serious conversation about having us killed?’ And it turned into this whole, like, that's a funny, ridiculous, kind of sideways thing.

Or, if the stoners have anything to say about it, perhaps an unhappy accident.

To be honest with you, I think if the timing and money had been right, we probably would have at some point gotten the Beer Fest sequel. Around the time Super Troopers 2 came out, Jay Chandrasekhar did say they had a “story” for it, but then I’ve heard basically nothing since. It’s not dead, but I think we’d all sleep better at night if we thought of these scenes as funny tack-on gags and not promises.

Though, we could always get another Super Troopers film down the line. Although the box office on this latest sequel hasn’t been as robust as the last one, and the movie’s only made a little over $4 million at the box office so far. Super Troopers 2 was more of a success, opening to $15 million and making over $31 million overall; but it also had a ton of Kickstarter publicity this one did not benefit from.

While we wait to find out what’s next, I'm now just imagining stoners out of context walking up to the guys to say their piece on a weekly basis. Delightful. For me to think about. Probably not for them to live out in real life.