Chloe Fineman Is SNL's First Cast Exit Before Season 52, And I Didn't See Her Follow-Up Show Coming

Despite any and all annual claims from Michael Che that he's leaving Saturday Night Live in the near future, that thankfully still isn't the cast just yet. However, today did bring the somewhat disappointing and somewhat hopeful news that the long-running sketch comedy did lose its first longtime cast member ahead of Season 52 premiering later in 2026: the always great Chloe Fineman!

Lest this sound solely like a funeral dirge, this casting departure seemingly isn't due to anything detrimental happening behind the scenes, and hasn't yet sparked any rumors. In fact, she shared a bittersweet, photo-filled post on Instagram where she spoke directly about leaving, saying:

It’s cliche to say this but working at SNL has been the greatest privilege of my life. I still can’t really believe I got to be a part of it. I fell in love with the place the second I walked through the door. Lorne (if you’re reading this on your burner account) I want you to know that I am forever in your debt.

Doesn't sound like somebody who hated her job for the past seven years. Quite the opposite. She shared more fun memories, and closed out with this:

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It’s really hard to leave SNL but it does feel like the right time. I’m going to miss it a lot. But the people who work there are my family and that place is my home, and I know I’ll never be too far away. And I swear to God, one day, sometime in the future, they WILL make lipstick for thicc dogs.

You heard her, scientists. Get on that. And while you're at it, you might as well figure out a way to clone the actress so that she can go off to do other jobs, and SNL won't have to lose her stable of characters and impressions that have made her seven-year run so much fun to watch. Who are they gonna get to do Drew Barrymore now? Kenan Thompson? Fine, I'll watch it.

Now let's talk about what Fineman reportedly has coming up next.

Chloe Fineman Is Reportedly Joining A Netflix Drama With KJ Apa

According to Deadline, Chloe Fineman has wasted zero time in locking down her first on-screen project following up on her SNL exit. She's reportedly in negotiations to join the cast of the Netflix drama series Myron Bolitar, based on the book series authored by the streaming service's go-to mystery scribe, Harlan Coben.

Already looped into the cast for Myron Bolitar are Riverdale vet KJ Apa, The Flight Attendant's Colin Woodell, and Doom Patrol's Diana Guerrero.

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Before today, the most recent sketch star to vacate Studio 8H was Bowen Yang, who exited in the middle of Season 51, rather than doing all that waiting business. Season 51 had already faced a whirlwind of shake-ups prior to its premiere, starting with Devon Walker being let go, followed by news that Emil Wakim, Michael Longfellow and Heidi Gardner were also let go, which was later followed by Ego Nwodim bowing out on her own accord.

Which stands to reason that Fineman's career change is only the first, with more to come as the summer progresses. The exits didn't start last year until mid-August, so we're already ahead of schedule.

Who will be the next SNL cast member to bow out ahead of Season 52? Place your bets, and then send me half of whatever you win, because you're nice like that.