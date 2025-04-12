There Was So Much Death On Yellowjackets This Season, But There's One In Particular I'll Never Get Over

News
By published

This loss really broke me.

Liv Hewson as Teen Van and Lauren Ambrose as Van on a plane together in Yellowjackets Season 3, episode 9
(Image credit: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

SPOILERS are ahead for the Yellowjackets Season 3 finale, which dropped on the 2025 TV schedule this past Friday!

Well… another season of Yellowjackets is over, and I’m starting to feel as traumatized as the high school soccer team-turned-cannibals, given recent events. The final episode of Season 3 offered up answers to a lot of the biggest questions we’ve had about Yellowjackets, like the identity of pit girl and the (real) antler queen. However, I just can’t move past one death (of many this season) that just doesn’t sit right with me.

Lauren Ambrose as Van and Hilary Swank as Melissa looking at each other in Yellowjackets, episode 9, season 3

(Image credit: Showtime)

Why The Heck Did Yellowjackets Kill Off Sweet Van?

As if it wasn’t enough to leave us hanging with Van’s cancer diagnosis all season long, during the ninth episode, I was absolutely gutted when the series cut the character’s life short by having Hilary Swank’s Melissa kill her. I don’t know. The whole thing just felt unnecessary to me, even if it will keep the gears turning in terms of Taissa’s dark side really coming out more often.

Lauren Ambrose’s final moments as Van while sitting in the show’s eternal plane reflected my feelings about the whole thing. Why did she have to die so soon?

My thing is there are so many brutal elements Yellowjackets is juggling, like, you know, literal cannibalism? So, we need some good to keep moving forward, and Van provided that in a lot of ways.

One thing that kept me going this season was seeing Tai and Van rekindle their romance in the present day. Now I totally understand what Tawny Cypress meant when she told me during the Los Angeles press day that she and Ambrose “really relished” in telling the story, because, as it turns out, it was meant to be short-lived.

Paramount Plus With SHOWTIME: $12.99 A Month Or $119.99 A Year

Paramount Plus With SHOWTIME: $12.99 A Month Or $119.99 A Year
You can watch all of Yellowjackets with a Premium Paramount+ subscription. Opt for its Essential plan or go ad-free and get double the catalog with Showtime through the Premium plan from $12.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 with its annual plan.

View Deal

Alexa Barajas as Teen Mari in Yellowjackets, episode 10, season 3

(Image credit: Darko Sikman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

I'm Running Out Of Characters To Root For On Yellowjackets

Also, I need to remind you that Van’s death was on top of perhaps a record number of deaths this season.

After the Season 2 finale had us saying goodbye to Juliette Lewis’s Natalie, we’ve since lost adult Lottie in the present day and Coach Ben and Mari (aka pit girl) in the wilderness in the last season. Who do I have left to latch on to anymore? My list of comfort characters to help me get through this twisted series is honestly getting too small now that Van is out of the picture (in the present day, anyway).

At this point, it’s basically me wanting to see how Sophie Thatcher’s Natalie finds help and manages to get out (and convince her culty teammates to leave with her) and for Christina Ricci’s adult Misty and Elijah Wood’s Walter to solve more Yellowjackets mysteries again. Oh, and if Shauna’s husband Jeff dies next, I’m straight up rioting in the streets.

I know what I signed up for. Yellowjackets has been a pretty f-ed up series since the start, but Melissa killing Van just didn't move the needle enough for me to find the heartbreak justified. It felt like more of a box to tick in order to put more chaos in motion between Tai, Shauna and Melissa.

However, I still want to know how the story goes on from here, so you know I'll be tuning in for more if Season 4 happens.

Sarah El-Mahmoud
Sarah El-Mahmoud
Staff Writer

Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television

Sarah Ramos Moved To Chicago For Her Role In Chicago Med. Then LA Journalists Absolutely Roasted Her Over It

I'm Thrilled Kaya Made Detective On Elsbeth, Yet I Have Mixed Feelings About How Her Old Position Is Being Handled

I Just Found Out The Insane Number Of Calories It Takes To Keep Alan Ritchson Fed While He's Training For Reacher, And I Have No Words
See more latest
Most Popular
Alan Ritchson as Reacher standing in a bedroom looking down seriously.
I Just Found Out The Insane Number Of Calories It Takes To Keep Alan Ritchson Fed While He's Training For Reacher, And I Have No Words
Devon Sawa lying on the floor in a panic in Final Destination.
'We Blew It': Original Final Destination Writer Reveals Hilarious Regret About The Horror Franchise
Sarah Ramos as Dr. Lenox in Chicago Med Season 10x04
Sarah Ramos Moved To Chicago For Her Role In Chicago Med. Then LA Journalists Absolutely Roasted Her Over It
Tom Holland in Uncharted
Someone Put Together A Compilation Of Tom Holland Calling His Spider-Man Role, Loving Zendaya And Uncharted Before They Happened (And Talk About Manifesting What You Want)
Kaya looking down in Elsbeth.
I'm Thrilled Kaya Made Detective On Elsbeth, Yet I Have Mixed Feelings About How Her Old Position Is Being Handled
Walton Goggins&#039; Rick looking over outside and Aimee Lou Wood&#039;s Chelsea getting emotional in the finale of White Lotus Season 3
I Was One Of Many White Lotus Fans Who Questioned Why Chelsea Stuck With Rick, And Aimee Lou Wood's Explanation Is Heartbreakingly Convincing
Hayley Atwell hangs onto Tom Cruise as he hangs onto a railing in Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part One.
The Oscars Are Finally Awarding Stunts, But Fans Can't Stop Making The Same Sad Point About Tom Cruise And Mission: Impossible
Taylor Swift stars in the &quot;Fornight&quot; music video, Kanye West appears on BigBoyTV and Travis Kelce speaks in the film, Kelce.
As Taylor Swift Reportedly Takes Legal Action Against Kanye West Over Viral Posts, An Insider Drops Claims About Her Boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Feelings
Jordan Calloway as Jake standing in the snow holding up his right hand to his right shoulder.
Jake's Phone Call On Fire Country Shocked Me, And I Have A Theory About How It Will Impact His Career
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Halle Berry attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Halle Berry's Incredible Mirrored Oscars Dress Was Such A Pain That Christian Siriano Cut It From His Runway Show