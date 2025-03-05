‘Let’s F-ing Tell It’: Yellowjackets’ Cast Talk Van And Tai’s Queer Romance Getting A Bigger Spotlight This Season

When it comes to TV shows with queer relationships , Yellowjackets set up a unique one between Liv Hewson’s Van and Jasmin Savoy Brown’s Taissa that particularly blooms in the wilderness while they are stranded with their high school soccer team. But as Season 3 of the series unravels on the 2025 TV schedule each week, audiences are getting the chance to see the characters' older counterparts, played by Lauren Ambrose and Tawny Cypress, reconnect in a sweet second-chance romance that I wasn’t expecting.

When CinemaBlend got a chance to conduct interviews with the Yellowjackets cast about the new season, we asked about the new development on the series. As Cypress shared:

I think we really relished it, you know? Yeah. We were like, if this is a story we're telling, let's fucking tell it. And we dove in and I fell in love with Lauren. Like, there's a part of me that is very much in love with Lauren for a lot of reasons. But yeah, well, it's easy.

How sweet is that? In the first two seasons of Yellowjackets, we watched as Taissa’s relationship with her wife and son fell apart due to her potential Dissociative Identity Disorder that has her sometimes eating dirt in the wee hours of the night .

(Image credit: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

While Cypress and Ambrose did not expand on what’s to come for the relationship in the coming episodes, the actress behind present-day Taissa dropped an f-bomb while speaking to explore the queer relationship. Here’s how Savoy Brown reacted to Taissa’s future while sitting next to Liv Hewson:

It’s cool. And they're so good. Is this true for you, [Liv]? For me watching their scenes in the future, I feel like I've seen the scenes before from reading the scripts because now that we're in Season 3, everyone's really found our voices. It's written really well for everybody. And Tawny and Lauren are just so good together. They have such good chemistry. Their scenes are so fun and delightful to watch.

Thankfully, we know that Taissa and Van make it through their time in the wilderness, but what we don’t know is why they went their separate ways before reconnecting during the events of Yellowjackets. In a series that is full of sadness, horrors, and stress, it has been really lovely to see the older Tai and Van fall back in love. Here’s how Liv Hewson added to the conversation:

It's really beautiful and it has this like, incredibly lovely, bittersweet quality where like these two characters are reconnecting, which is wonderful, but like, they had this period of separation and like they have this past together that's incredibly traumatic. And, and then for, for the two of us, like we know that's ahead of us yet, like whatever kind of trouble that these two are reconnecting from is where we're headed. So it's this kind of circle of the bitter and the sweet for these two.

Over the years, we’ve seen so many LGBTQ+ relationships on TV lead to death that there’s even a TV trope called “bury your gays” which has happened so often that it’s almost expected at this point. While we have been theorizing a main character death this season , along with Lottie’s older counterpart possibly being dead after Episode 4, here’s hoping we’ll get a happy ending between Taissa and Van after all the trauma they’ve faced together and separately.