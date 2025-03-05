‘Let’s F-ing Tell It’: Yellowjackets’ Cast Talk Van And Tai’s Queer Romance Getting A Bigger Spotlight This Season
This is a bright spot of Yellowjackets.
When it comes to TV shows with queer relationships, Yellowjackets set up a unique one between Liv Hewson’s Van and Jasmin Savoy Brown’s Taissa that particularly blooms in the wilderness while they are stranded with their high school soccer team. But as Season 3 of the series unravels on the 2025 TV schedule each week, audiences are getting the chance to see the characters' older counterparts, played by Lauren Ambrose and Tawny Cypress, reconnect in a sweet second-chance romance that I wasn’t expecting.
When CinemaBlend got a chance to conduct interviews with the Yellowjackets cast about the new season, we asked about the new development on the series. As Cypress shared:
How sweet is that? In the first two seasons of Yellowjackets, we watched as Taissa’s relationship with her wife and son fell apart due to her potential Dissociative Identity Disorder that has her sometimes eating dirt in the wee hours of the night.
While Cypress and Ambrose did not expand on what’s to come for the relationship in the coming episodes, the actress behind present-day Taissa dropped an f-bomb while speaking to explore the queer relationship. Here’s how Savoy Brown reacted to Taissa’s future while sitting next to Liv Hewson:
Thankfully, we know that Taissa and Van make it through their time in the wilderness, but what we don’t know is why they went their separate ways before reconnecting during the events of Yellowjackets. In a series that is full of sadness, horrors, and stress, it has been really lovely to see the older Tai and Van fall back in love. Here’s how Liv Hewson added to the conversation:
Over the years, we’ve seen so many LGBTQ+ relationships on TV lead to death that there’s even a TV trope called “bury your gays” which has happened so often that it’s almost expected at this point. While we have been theorizing a main character death this season, along with Lottie’s older counterpart possibly being dead after Episode 4, here’s hoping we’ll get a happy ending between Taissa and Van after all the trauma they’ve faced together and separately.
Of course, there’s a lot brewing between these two, especially in terms of Taissa trying to get to the bottom of her other personality that turns up at night, and the origins of no-eyes man. While we’re nervous for what’s to come, at least we can look forward to more cute Tai and Van scenes to come.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
'Daredevil: Born Again' SPOILER Interviews With Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio & More
Charlie Cox Got Emotional When I Asked How (Spoiler)’s Death In Daredevil: Born Again Will Impact Matt’s Story For The Rest Of The Season: ‘It’s A Bold Move’