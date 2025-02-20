‘That Was A Really Sad Day’: Yellowjackets’ Christina Ricci Reflects On Juliette Lewis’ Final Day On Set

The Yellowjackets Season 3 premiere was the 2025 TV schedule ’s twisted Valentine’s Day gift to us, and I was not okay knowing that Juliette Lewis’ time as Nat is over. And when I talked to Christina Ricci and Sophie Thatcher about their final moments working with the actor on set, they shared their sad thoughts about the character's death.

Christina Ricci Talks Final Day With Juliette Lewis, And I'm In Mourning All Over Again

At the end of Season 2, the most shocking part about the finale was seeing Christina Ricci's Misty kill her "best friend" by accident while they were hunting each other like the old days. As Misty and the rest of the adult Yellowjackets deal with fallout of Nat's death, Ricci had this to say about Lewis' last day on set.

That was a really sad day. I think we were all sad. And then to perform those scenes, it was very difficult. And then I think, coming back this season and having her not be there was very sad for all of us. I mean Juliette is an absolute, complete, gorgeous individual, and we all are pretty genuine people. And we’ve been through a lot together, and we’ve loved each other, we got in screaming fights, we came back together. Like a true kind of friendship and sisterhood and growth. And it was very, very said to not have her be with us again.

I'm not crying, you're crying! It really was such a tragic moment in the series, especially for Misty, who clearly loved Nat so much. Juliette Lewis was also just an absolute force as the character, and we're going to miss her.

(Image credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME)

Sophie Thatcher Reflects On Finally Sharing A Scene With Juliette Lewis

When I spoke to Sophie Thatcher, she similarly was super bummed out about no longer having a counterpart on the show. When I asked her about finally getting to share the screen with the actor for her death scene, which included a surreal moment of the two next to each other on a plane, Thatcher said this:

Oh my god, rewatching that scene was just, it gives me so many chills. And just having to be so stoic amongst the most vulnerable Juliette, and just seeing her perform was just really inspiring, because I hadn’t really been on set with her before. So, just watching her on screen, and seeing her intensity – it was just a really beautiful moment for me. And to take that with me going into this season was really special.

Sophie Thatcher sounds like she was just as moved as all of us getting to say goodbye to the character together. But thankfully, we'll still get to follow young Nat. And as revealed last season, Nat was actually crowned Antler Queen after the Queen card chose her. While the other Yellowjackets initially tried to hunt her down, she was ultimately named the leader once she survived and Javi died.

It's especially sad to see Nat go from a fan's perspective because Nat had wanted to kill herself, but through the last season seemed to decide otherwise. Plus, she had a lot of questions about the death of Travis that she never got answered. (And there's so many unsolved mysteries on our end, too!) As the timelines come closer together in this and future seasons, I do have to wonder if Lewis will make a cameo at all.

You can keep watching the Yellowjackets Season 3 unfold on Showtime and with a Paramount Plus subscription here on CinemaBlend. Check out more from the interviews on YouTube as well!