‘That Was A Really Sad Day’: Yellowjackets’ Christina Ricci Reflects On Juliette Lewis’ Final Day On Set
RIP Nat!!
The Yellowjackets Season 3 premiere was the 2025 TV schedule’s twisted Valentine’s Day gift to us, and I was not okay knowing that Juliette Lewis’ time as Nat is over. And when I talked to Christina Ricci and Sophie Thatcher about their final moments working with the actor on set, they shared their sad thoughts about the character's death.
Christina Ricci Talks Final Day With Juliette Lewis, And I'm In Mourning All Over Again
At the end of Season 2, the most shocking part about the finale was seeing Christina Ricci's Misty kill her "best friend" by accident while they were hunting each other like the old days. As Misty and the rest of the adult Yellowjackets deal with fallout of Nat's death, Ricci had this to say about Lewis' last day on set.
I'm not crying, you're crying! It really was such a tragic moment in the series, especially for Misty, who clearly loved Nat so much. Juliette Lewis was also just an absolute force as the character, and we're going to miss her.
Sophie Thatcher Reflects On Finally Sharing A Scene With Juliette Lewis
When I spoke to Sophie Thatcher, she similarly was super bummed out about no longer having a counterpart on the show. When I asked her about finally getting to share the screen with the actor for her death scene, which included a surreal moment of the two next to each other on a plane, Thatcher said this:
Sophie Thatcher sounds like she was just as moved as all of us getting to say goodbye to the character together. But thankfully, we'll still get to follow young Nat. And as revealed last season, Nat was actually crowned Antler Queen after the Queen card chose her. While the other Yellowjackets initially tried to hunt her down, she was ultimately named the leader once she survived and Javi died.
It's especially sad to see Nat go from a fan's perspective because Nat had wanted to kill herself, but through the last season seemed to decide otherwise. Plus, she had a lot of questions about the death of Travis that she never got answered. (And there's so many unsolved mysteries on our end, too!) As the timelines come closer together in this and future seasons, I do have to wonder if Lewis will make a cameo at all.
You can keep watching the Yellowjackets Season 3 unfold on Showtime and with a Paramount Plus subscription here on CinemaBlend. Check out more from the interviews on YouTube as well!
