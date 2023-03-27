Yellowjackets Season 2: The 6 Characters Most Likely To Be Pit Girl

Premium TV channels like HBO and Showtime have the opportunity to shoot and release content that pushes the envelope. One of the latter network's recent hits is definitely Yellowjackets, which finally returned for its highly anticipated second season. There are countless questions about what went down in the woods, especially regarding who was Pit Girl from the show's bloody Season 1 cold open. Given how Season 2 of Yellowjackets has gone down so far, here are the 5 characters most likely to be Pit Girl.

Yellowjackets became wildly popular for those with Showtime or certain Paramount+ subscriptions, thanks to its stellar cast and truly chilling concept. The pilot immediately turned heads thanks to the opening scene which saw one of the team killed in a pit of spikes, before being cooked and eaten by the remaining girls. Although with both Van and Lottie confirmed to have survived (and appearing as adults in the modern timeline), the list of suspects for Pit Girl has gone down. Luckily the show seemingly knows this, and has been spotlighting some of the smaller characters as a result. Let's break it all down.

Mari

Mari, played by actress Alexa Barajas, is arguably the biggest Yellowjackets supporting character on this list. Season 1 saw the death of both Laura Lee and Ella Purnell's Jackie, both of whom were popular choices to possibly be Pit Girl. And as such, Mari might be one of the most likely choices as the identity of the doomed mystery character. What's more, she kind of looks like the Pit Girl, although that character's appearance was limited and her face was not shown.

It should be interesting to see where Mari's character goes in Season 2 (see how you can stream is here). She spent a ton of time last season putting a wedge between Jackie and Shauna, when she wasn't busy making various soups to feed the girls. She's back to stirring the pot (literally and figuratively) for Yellowjackets Season 2, but we'll see if she managed to survive the show's sophomore run on Showtime.

Crystal

During the Season 2 premiere of Yellowjackets, a limited amount of screen time was given to the girls on the team that aren't the main characters. We've seen the bodies of various girls throughout Season 1, but the new batch of episodes is giving them names and personalities. And as such, there are more girls who could possibly end up being hunted and eaten as Pit Girl. Case in point: Crystal.

Crystal (Nuha Jes Izman) is a JV player on the Yellowjackets who debuted in Season 2, but clearly sports aren't her only passion. She's also the team musical theater nerd, and is constantly humming and singing-- to the dismay of her friends and teammates. Despite the seriousness of their situation, Crystal seems to have maintained some innocence. And it should be fascinating if this makes her a natural victim, or if we see a more insidious shift in coming episodes. Is she going to give Misty those singing lessons or what?

Gen

Gen has actually been around since Yellowjackets Season 1, although she wasn't always named. Actress Jenna Burgess was credited at Yellowjacket #1 throughout the show's first season on the air, appearing in seven episodes in total. We got to briefly catch up with her in the Season 2 premiere, where we learned more about the building tensions on the JV faction of the titular team.

During a brief bit of dialogue between the JV girls, it was revealed that they're all getting super sick of Crystal's singing. What's more, it seems like there's growing resentment to the Varsity girls. It should be fascinating to see if these continue rising, and possibly boil over into the violent events teased in the trailer. Could Gen be Pit Girl? It certainly seems possible.

Akilah

Akilah is a returning character who was also featured in Season 1 of Yellowjackets, albeit by a different actress. For Season 2 Nia Sondaya takes on the mantle from Keeya King, who played her in the first season. She's arguably one of the most capable members of the team in regards to surviving in the wilderness, as she was shown foraging for food, stitching Van's face, and even making feminine products for the girls.

Akilah is unlikely to be Pit Girl merely because she looks so different from the character that was killed in Yellowjackets' cold open. But she also is far from safe, as it's unclear if she managed to make it out of the wilderness alive. Only time will tell just how many girls end up killed (and possibly served up for dinner).

Melissa

Like Gen, Melissa is a character who was only officially given a name during Season 2 of Yellowjackets. Previously known as Yellowjacket #2, she's played in both season by actress Jenna Burgess. And if the Season 2 premiere is any indication, she and the other JV girls are seemingly going to become much more significant characters as we get deeper into this new batch of episodes.

Both Melissa and Gen seem to be pretty miserable at the start of Season 2, but really who can blame them? The scene shared between them and Crystal showed just one way that Season 2 was going to be different from its predecessor. I have to assume that the tension building between the JV and Varsity factions will escalate, perhaps even serving as a catalyst for the violence and ritualistic cannibalism that we all know is coming down the line. The trailer for Season 2 showed one moment in particular, where Jasmin Savoy Brown's Taissa and others are shown running through the woods with weapons. I just have to wonder who they're chasing in this moment.

It's unclear when the identity of Pit Girl will be revealed, but the showrunners and cast certainly know that fans are wondering. As such, they might try to offer more clues along the way. After all, we know that she was wearing Jackie's necklace when she was brutally murdered. Fans are also constantly analyzing the footwear of the cast, as one of the killers who feasted on Pit Girl was wearing pink converses.

Yellowjackets airs new episodes Fridays on Showtime. Be sure to check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.