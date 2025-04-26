Somebody Actually Used It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’s Musical To Propose, And It’s Weirdly Sweet

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia is set to air its record-setting 17th season later this year on the 2025 TV schedule. The raunchy FX comedy has had some pretty memorable moments in its long run on the network. In fact, one fan recently recreated one of the best episodes of It’s Always Sunny to propose to girlfriend. Said person drew inspiration from the musical episode, and I'm honestly impressed by the results.

Content creator @eliseypeach took to TikTok after deciding that the world needed to see how her boyfriend proposed to her, and I’m so glad she did. In the video posted to her socials, her now fiancé enlisted the help of friends and family to help him recreate Charlie’s musical, The Nightman Cometh, from the Season 4 episode of the same name. This episode is a fan favorite and, to me, it's a big reason why Season 4 is one of the best seasons of It's Always Sunny with this as its finale. I have to say, this group of people nailed their reenactment:

For a fan of It’s Always Sunny, this is probably a dream come true, although maybe more of a fever dream. The Nightman Cometh is a play Charlie writes while high from huffing paint as revealed in an earlier episode in Season 3. Not to mention, he doesn’t know how to read or write, so Artemis has to do her best to translate his drawings and script into words.

The result is a strange play with morally questionable events and characters that don’t really make sense. I would expect nothing less from the Paddy’s Pub gang though, as they are known for their morally corrupt actions.

In the musical, siblings Dennis and Dee play a little boy and grown woman (who happens to be a cafe waitress) who are in love. Mac plays the Nightman, who has to pay Frank’s troll toll if he wants to get into the “boy’s hole." (That's supposed to be boy's soul but, of course, it's mispronounced by Frank.) The boy transforms into the Dayman, killing the troll and defeating the Nightman in a karate fight. (Sounds romantic right?) Here’s the clip of the original scene:

In the end, the entire production is revealed to be a set-up so that Charlie can ask his unrequited crush (the Waitress) to marry him. So this is a kind of genius move on the fiancé’s part, and everyone involved totally committed to the bit. The happy couple’s family and friends absolutely nailed their performances line for line. Even their costumes and mannerisms were so on point that I need to know how many times they watched that one episode.

The video also shows the bride-to-be’s live reaction, and you can see the moment she remembers the musical in the show ends in a proposal. On the show, the Waitress is ironically played by Charlie Day’s actual wife, Mary Elizabeth Ellis. In Sunny though, the Waitress promptly says no to Charlie’s offer to “come on stage and join me in this thing called matrimony,” so I can’t get over FX Network’s comment on eliseypeach’s TikTok video:

This went significantly better than it did for Charlie.

Thankfully, it did. Similar to Charlie, can you imagine if the boyfriend had done all that just to be turned down? He must know his bride-to-be very well though, assuming she would say yes even after recreating one of the strangest, yet iconic episodes of any sitcom.

While It’s Always Sunny comedic style is always pushing the boundaries of what is acceptable for television, clearly many people enjoy it as much as the to-be-wed couple. The engagement video has over 3M views and 400K likes on TikTok. It’s amazing to me that this show is constantly snubbed by award shows, but at least the fans sure know how to show their appreciation.