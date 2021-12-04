What It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia's True Goal Is With Its Comedy, According To Glenn Howerton
By Rachel Romean last updated
The Gang's antics aren't just for laughs.
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia wasted no time in defining its signature sense of humor when Season 1 premiered over a decade ago. The hit sitcom’s unapologetically awful protagonists (arguably the villains of their own show) made millions of fans bust a gut with their absurd antics. However, despite the Gang’s apparent moral vacuity, the actual point of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia isn’t to promote their ideology - at least, not according to co-creator and star Glenn Howerton.
Uproxx recently caught up with Glenn Howerton to chat about the fifteenth season of It’s Always Sunny Philadelphia (a milestone that makes the show the longest running live-action sitcom in television history). In between discussing his love for Pink Floyd and his disdain for the Beatles, Glenn Howerton revealed the true goal behind the dark comedy of Always Sunny. While some may view the Gang’s perpetually ignorant mindsets as a creation designed specifically to offend as many people as possible, that’s not actually the case. Glenn Howerton explained:
Just like any comedy, the main goal of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is to get a laugh. However, Glenn Howerton is completely aware of the show’s inherently satirical nature. The Gang has seemingly discussed just about every hot-button issue known to humankind, from gun control to political scandals to homophobic rhetoric. But the inclusion of these topics isn’t meant to merely shock or offend - rather, Glenn Howerton hopes that the show will convince viewers to re-examine their own beliefs. He said:
The first two episodes of Season 15 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will aired on FXX on December 1. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on FX on Hulu and FXNOW. Plenty of other TV options are on the way in the new year, however, so be sure to swing by our 2022 winter and spring premiere schedule for what to watch and when to watch it.
