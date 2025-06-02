Someone Ripped Through 25 Years Of Subway Posters To Reveal A Dawson's Creek Time Capsule The Internet Can't Get Enough Of

The 2025 TV schedule is filled with new and returning show as well as reboots and revivals. Unfortunately, the WB series Dawson's Creek has yet to return in some form or fashion. To this day, there's still a lot of love for the show. To that point, an original NYC subway ad for the show just resurfaced by way of someone slashing through two-plus decades of posters to get to it. And fans responding online seem thrilled as they discuss the vintage image’s appearance and the time from which it originated.

Since Dawson's Creek aired its series finale in 2003, it's been amazing to see how the young adult show has remained in the cultural zeitgeist. In 2018, the Dawson’s cast celebrated the show’s 20th anniversary together, but I have to say I'm really loving this latest gesture. Instagram user @subwaycreature shared an astonishing poster. The one-sheet features the classic lineup of Dawson, Joey, Pacey and Jen, and it's so surreal to see such an ad in a subway station in 2025. Take a look for yourself:

A post shared by SubwayCreatures (@subwaycreatures) A photo posted by on

What a blast from the past! And what's even wilder is that the poster still looks decent after all these years. Seeing the classic advertisement featuring the Capeside quartet in the wild of the has me highly interested in doing a rewatch of the show. (Or, at the very least, I could just check out best Dawson's episodes.)

I'm not the only one who's hyped about this poster, though. Fans took to the comment section, and they seem to be eating up this throwback ad. The responses really run the gamut, with many either sharing their love, shouting out the theme song or stars, reminiscing about The WB days and much more. Check out some of the responses:

Who else misses late 90s/early 00s The WB? - misterhepburn

I DONT WANNA WAIT - jameschristophergonz

Dawson's creek ❤️❤️- nevalyakut

Fine, I’ll rewatch Dawson’s Creek again - renelanausse

ICONIC - ryantowers718

This is my Mona Lisa - prettytoneyy

If you say Paula Cole is not running through your head right now, you are a liar - withanaich

Wow😢 I miss them - denali_reigns_undefeated

I want it framed in my home - metacakes

Regardless of how you viewed the show’s storylines, I'm sure many can agree that it amassed a large following throughout its six-season run. Dawson’s Creek was a precursor for modern media about young romance. And once the Dawson's pilot aired in 1998, the TV landscape was changed forever.

Today, the main cast and the show's creator, Kevin Williamson, and the cast -- including James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson and Michelle Williams -- remain booked and busy. They also haven't forsaken their time on the show. Some could even argue that Jackson's Doctor Odyssey character has a hint of Pacey.

Interestingly, there was almost aDawson's Creek reboot, with Williamson attached, but it ultimately fell through. He and the cast seem fine with leaving the franchise be, though. After all, it remains popular in its own right even over two decades after its conclusion, and the hype over the sweet poster is proof of that.