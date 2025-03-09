‘Will You Stop Saying 30 Years Ago?!’ Jennifer Aniston And Lisa Kudrow Loved On Courteney Cox During Her Walk Of Fame Ceremony, But I’m Just Reminded How Quickly Time Is Passing

They're still there for each other.

Phoebe and Rachel in Friends
(Image credit: NBC)

As one of the best sitcoms of all time, Friends continues to be a source of comfort and entertainment for fans like myself through reruns and streaming with a Max subscription but, sometimes, it’s jarring to realize that three whole decades have passed since those Thursday nights on NBC. That may be a bit of a touchy topic for Jennifer Aniston and her co-stars as well. I loved looking back at Courteney Cox’s Walk of Fame ceremony and how Lisa Kudrow really drove home how much time had passed.

Many of Friends' stars continue to show up in projects on the 2025 TV calendar, but there’s no questioning that the NBC sitcom and the relationships they formed back then changed the entire trajectory of their lives. When Courteney Cox — aka Monica Gellar — was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow joked about how long it had been that they’d been co-workers, friends, family and sisters, which you can see in the clip on Instagram below:

A post shared by MTV UK (@mtvuk)

A photo posted by on

More than 20 years may have passed since a new episode of Friends hit NBC, and more than 30 have past since the first episode's airing, but it’s pretty fun to see the comedic timing between the stars never went away. Lisa Kudrow seemed insistent on acknowledging just how long it had been, almost like if she said it out loud enough, she might actually believe it. In their speech honoring Courteney Cox, the actresses said:

  • "Jennifer Aniston: We’ve known you for a very long time.
  • Lisa Kudrow: It’s been that way for since we met 30, almost 30 years ago.
  • Aniston: No, not 30 years, that’s a typo."

Coming across this video made me think of just how long ago 30 years was. Friends’ run from 1994 to 2004 spanned my teen years, where I went from tying up the landline so I could watch episodes on the phone with my friends to college watch parties and ultimately getting a buddy to tape “The Last One” on VHS because I had to work that night at my first real job.

In the video above, Lisa Kudrow didn’t mention the multiple decades that had passed just once. As Jennifer Aniston continued, their exchange went:

  • "Aniston: I mean she’s just such a really a good human, you know, an extraordinary friend.
  • Kudrow: At almost 30 years ago.
  • Aniston: Will you stop saying 30 years ago?"

The Phoebe Buffay portrayer got one last one in there, too, as the sitcom’s three female leads gathered for a group hug at the conclusion of the speech, shouting:

30 years! It’s a good thing!

Lisa Kudrow makes a good point, and while Jennifer Aniston has talked about the criticism that comes with aging in Hollywood, it’s a blessing that they have these relationships that have lasted so long.

The actors still regularly post tributes on each other’s birthdays, and it’s such a treat for fans when we see a reunion between two or more of them, like Aniston and Courteney Cox blowing kisses during a Facetime call.

Luckily for us as fans, no matter how much time has passed, we’ll always be able to revisit the series, with all 10 seasons (including Friends’ most ridiculous episodes) available to stream on Max.

