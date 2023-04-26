I Rewatched The Dawson's Creek Pilot Episode And I Have Thoughts

Dawson’s Creek is the first TV show that I loved. It was the first show that I was completely devoted to watching every episode as it aired and freaking out about every development. It is a series that meant a lot to me growing up. However, as an adult, I rewatched it and realized that Dawson’s Creek wasn’t the brilliant show I once thought it was. Nevertheless, it’s probably been over a decade since I watched the Dawson’s Creek pilot episode.

Even though it’s been 25+ years since the Dawson’s Creek pilot episode, I still vividly remember the excitement I felt watching it. The ads leading up to the Dawson’s Creek series premiere really sold me on the show. I was glued to the premiere hanging on to every line, every intense look, and every melodramatic moment. I loved it. Because it’s been over two decades since the show’s premiere, I thought it was time to rewatch the Dawson’s Creek pilot episode.

I have thoughts.

Joey and Dawson’s Conversation At The End Of The Episode Basically Sums Up My Problems With Them As A Couple

Pacey (Joshua Jackson) and Joey (Katie Holmes) remain one of my favorite TV couples of all time, but that’s not why I hated Dawson (James Van Der Beek) and Joey together. It’s because Dawson and Joey always felt like a toxic relationship to me. Even as a kid, I could spot all the red flags in their romance. However, I don’t think I could really articulate what made them not work for me until rewatching the Dawson’s Creek pilot episode.

Joey spends much of the episode being a brat because Dawson quickly develops a crush on Jen (Michelle Williams). At the end of the episode, Dawson and Joey honestly discuss their actions during the faux-double date. He noticed that the lipstick made her look pretty but he didn’t start to develop romantic feelings for her. Joey didn’t want Dawson to hold her hand, but she didn’t want him to hold Jen’s hand. Some could and will argue that they were young teens and unaware of their feelings for each other yet.

I will argue that this conversation showed how Dawson and Joey never truly wanted each other romantically. They just didn’t want to lose the other. They were safety nets for each other and that made them constantly try to hold on to the other, even if it stalled their growth and hurt their relationships with others. They loved each other but mostly treated each other like possessions, not partners.

The Show Really Handled The Tamara And Pacey Storyline Terribly

I would like to believe that if Dawson’s Creek was made today, it would explore how Tamara (Leann Hunley) should have been punished for (trigger warning) statutory rape. The show sort of acknowledged the situation was wrong when Tamara almost got exposed for her crimes. However, later, the show kind of backtracks judging Tamara, because when she returns, and Andie (Meredith Leigh Monroe) discovers Pacey’s secret about their relationship, Andie seems more hurt that he slept with Tamara than she seems concerned about his emotional and mental state because of it.

The show plays the Tamara and Pacey relationship like the ultimate male fantasy. It even tries to make it seem like it’s sort of okay because Tamara sees Pacey as a man and not a boy, and it mentions all these movies that had a similar storyline.

This is one of the main Dawson’s Creek storylines that aged horribly. The writers should have at least acknowledged that Pacey may have had some traumatic response to sleeping with a 40-something woman when he was a 15-year-old boy.

I Didn't Really Notice How Unnecessarily And Incredibly Mean Joey Is To Jen

Joey could always be mean at times, and I do remember her being very nasty to Jen, especially in the early seasons when they were competing for Dawson’s affection. However, I didn’t remember her just shutting the door to any friendship between them from the start. Jen, literally, tried everything to be nice to Joey.

Joey just let jealousy overpower any manners. Thankfully, the two actually become friends but boy oh boy Jen had some restraint dealing with rude Joey in the Dawson’s Creek pilot episode.

So Many Movie References

Almost all of the best Steven Spielberg movies are mentioned in the first half of the Dawson’s Creek pilot episode. At one point it feels like every Steven Spielberg movie (that had been released prior to 1998) is mentioned. Spielberg is mentioned extensively in this episode, so much so, that I started to remember how obsessed Dawson was with him. Like Spielberg-should-have-gotten-a-restraining-order obsessed.

I also decided to count and write down every time a movie is referenced in this episode. I counted at least 12 different movies being shown or mentioned, including one of the best romantic comedies, When Harry Met Sally, and one of the best Alfred Hitchcock movies, Psycho .

The Dawson’s Creek pilot episode really wants you to know that Dawson is a film geek, obsessively so.

The Twist At The End Of The Episode Is Still Such A Mouth Drop Moment

I remember being shaken when I saw Dawson’s mom, Gale (Mary-Margaret Humes), kissing her co-worker. That moment may have been the first time a TV show surprised me. It was a great twist that would make sure people constantly tuned into the TV series. Even knowing the twist is coming, it’s still such a shocking moment.

Dawson had a perfect life, so to see that twist made everything feel more real because sometimes people self-sabotage and this was a clear example of it.

Unintentionally, There Are A Lot Of Connections You Can Draw To The Fabelmans And The Dawson’s Creek Pilot

I watched The Fabelmans last year, and like others, I had many thoughts about it , but none of those thoughts were “the Dawson’s Creek pilot and this movie have a lot in common.” Now, I do have that thought. Let me explain. Obviously, Michelle Williams being one of the stars of both is a similarity, but that’s not where they end. Dawson, the Steven Spielberg super-fan that he is, talks about Spielberg’s childhood in the episode. He mentions how Spielberg started filming movies at 13, which is shown in the movie.

We also see a reveal that happens in The Fabelmans that happens in a similar way in Dawson’s Creek. To not spoil it for those who haven’t seen The Fabelmans, I’ll say it involves seeing something in a video that only an observant viewer would notice and then it is proven true later.

Those are the main similarities. Obviously, I don’t think Dawson’s Creek is a prequel to The Fabelman made over two decades before, but the similarities are just a fun coincidence.

Even By Today’s Standards The Sex And Sexuality Talk Seems Bold

Cable channels, especially HBO, have never been afraid of explicit sex scenes in movies and TV shows. However, I do remember Dawson’s Creek, at the time, being a bit controversial for its frank discussions of sex, especially involving teen characters. It was saucy for a network TV show. However, 25+ years later, it’s still kind of bold with its frank sexual discussions.

Yes, HBO TV shows show lots of sex, but how often do you hear masturbation talk, menstruation being mentioned, discussions on changing genitalia, blunt conversations on raging hormones, etc? HBO doesn’t shy away from showing sex, but it and other networks still don’t talk too often about sex. Dawson’s Creek was never afraid to have those uncomfortable sex talks in front of millions of viewers.

Other Thoughts

The Dawson’s Creek theme song still brings me so much comfort. It’s really a shame that Hulu still doesn’t have the original theme song. And now here are some more thoughts.

Someone who wrote the pilot really hated Gandhi.

Even though the Dawson’s Creek cast is clearly older than 15 during the pilot episode, they all look so young compared to now.

is clearly older than 15 during the pilot episode, they all look so young compared to now. Kevin Williamson is so funny for having I Know What You Did Last Summer (a horror movie he also wrote) appear in the Dawson’s Creek pilot episode twice.

Nellie (Nicole Nieth) walked so Abby (Monica Keena) could run.

I completely forgot they recast Bodie, so imagine my surprise when he popped up looking completely different.