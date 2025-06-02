Amid Mamma Mia 3 Reports, Pierce Brosnan Teases A Reveal For The Threequel (And I Have Mixed Feelings About It)

Fans fell in love with the ABBA jukebox musical-turned-movie Mamma Mia! back in 2008. Part musical, part mystery (and a ton of fun), the story of Donna Sheridan , her daughter,Sophie, and three mystery fathers was a hit. Many have been awaiting the franchise's possible threeque (no official green light yet), but plenty of tidbits have been shared. Pierce Brosnan is the latest of those who’ve been dropping some big hints for 3, and I don’t know how I feel about his.

We’ve seen plenty advocating for the junior installment long before the 2025 movie schedule , but with no public results. Amanda Seyfried's ongoing determination , aswell as Cher's optimistic feelings and wish involving Meryl Streep, along with a MM producer’s promising update , have all pushed the want more. Within the past week, some news stories have come to light about MM3, including Brosnan’s highlight in THR .

Pierce Brosnan Teases A Major Reveal For Mamma Mia 3

The James Bond alum spoke to the publication about his new 2025 TV guide show, Showtime's MobLand . During the conversation, the MM discourse about who Sophie’s biological father is, and the 72-year-old remained tight-lipped. He shared that it’d be better to find out while watching MM3 than for him to spill the beans:

I think you’ll have to wait for the next movie. I think leave that one right there. I know who it is, but I don’t want to be a killjoy.

Wow, wow, wow. Firstly, I’m glad we aren’t learning of who Sophie’s pop is through an interview. And, I know many debate about who Donna Sheridan’s biological baby daddy could be since the Broadway musical. But I didn’t know that there were plans to reveal it at all, and I’m not sure how I feel about the purported choice. Though the statement does hint that 3 will be confirmed eventually.

Why I'm Torn About This Possible Mamma Mia 3 Reveal

Learning definitively who Sophie is related to is an interesting possibility. While one part of me thinks that some of the OG vibe of the jukebox musical would be detracted from it, if it were revealed, it’ll be surprising to see who and how they reveal it. Naturally, you can’t go wrong with Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth or Stellan Skarsgård’s characters.

Why I keep pingponging, though, is related to why they feel they have to do it, outside of letting the characters have the peace of mind. For me, franchises have mixed bag results more often than not, especially as they continue down the line. And if this plot point is what they chose to stand on, it could be a home run or a full flop. I’ll be covering my eyes and fingers crossed as we wait and see.

As this year goes on, I’m sure we’ll continue to hear more Mamma Mia 3 developments. Just this week, talk of Sabrina Carpenter joining the ranks, a potential TV show and a scheduled return to the stage for the world.

