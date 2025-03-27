Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel Broke Out An Original Crew Jacket From The ‘93-’94 Season, And I Wish I Could Still Fit Into Clothes I Wore 30 Years Ago

It's quite the gem.

Topanga Lawrence (Danielle Fishel) on Boy Meets World
(Image credit: ABC)

Without a doubt, Boy Meets World was one of the most popular shows from the 90s, starting from its 1993 premiere. Corey, Shawn and Topanga became instant icons for the youth who tuned in to the ABC series (streamable now with a Disney+ subscription) and grew up alongside the odd but loveable trio. Now, 30+ years later, Danielle Fishel casually broke out an incredible Season 1 Boy Meets World kids-sized cast and crew jacket that she received for her portrayal of Topanga Lawrence (later Matthews). The actress and director’s move makes me wish I could wear any of my wardrobe from the early 90s.

While you may not see Fishel in front of the camera on our 2025 TV guide, she has a handful of directed episodes appearing on it (shows she’s directed for this year are Shifting Gears, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place and Lopez vs. Lopez). Along with it, she co-hosts the Boy Meets World rewatch podcast, Pod Meets World, alongside Rider Strong and Will Friedle (who played Shawn Hunter and Eric Matthews, respectively). During one of her most recent directing days on set, she shared herself wearing the stellar vintage piece to her Instagram. The post showcases her wearing the kids XL classic coat (noted as a S1 cast and crew gift), the tag with her name on it (per her mom’s doing) and how thrilled she is to wear it to new series sets where she’s directing. Check it out below:

The Girl Meets World alum has always been smart, including her choice to opt for an XL size back in the day. And even if that holy grail merch item may not fit as well as it once did for her, Fishel kills the throwback look. Many Boy Meets World fans agree, too. The comments are full of nothing but love and astonishment for the Miss Lawrence turned Mrs. Matthews actress’s ability to wear the OG garment:

Topanga-lovers continue to root for her as she advances her career along with growing her directing resume. Fishel’s first gig behind the camera was for the spinoff and ultimately short-lived Girl Meets World series. After the show’s cancellation, her directing credits grew in titles and stars, including George Lopez, who she loves working with on Lopez vs. Lopez. But, all of it hasn’t been a breeze for the Dorm Daze actress–Fishel's breast cancer diagnosis came toward the end of 2024 and continues to have ongoing drama with ex-peer Maitland Ward.

Even with three decades and counting between the start of Boy Meets World and all of the changes and challenges for Fishel, it’s great to know she’s still rocking that kids cast and crew jacket. It really does make me wish I had some of my killer 90s duds and I’d still be able to wear them.

