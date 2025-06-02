How Kanye West Seemingly Showed More Remorse After Making Comments About Jay-Z And Beyoncé’s Kids

Kanye West’s social media tirades have garnered significant attention over the last several months. The polarizing rapper has used his platform to share brutally honest thoughts on current events as well as fellow celebrities. 47-year-old West drew backlash in a major way months ago after he made inflammatory comments about Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s kids. In time, West apologized for what he said and, more recently, he shared a post that would seem to suggest he’s still remorseful for his statements.

In an all-caps post shared to X in March, Ye (as shared by The Source) questioned why the public rarely if ever sees Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s two younger children – daughter Rumi and son Sir. The “Good Life” rapper then said that the kids are “retarted” and that “this is why artificial insemination is a blessing.” He also declared that “having retarded children is a choice.” Ye doubled down on his sentiments in several other posts, in which he shared more comments.

The Grammy winner apologized for his sentiments around this past April by way of another post. At the time, he said, “I’m sorry Jay Z. I be feeling bad about my tweet…” It would seem that the viral comments are still on Ye’s mind, as he shared a since-deleted post (via The Source) this past weekend: In it, he simply said the following:

All my dreams have been about apologizing to Jay Z.

Years ago, Kanye West and Jay (whose real name is Shawn Carter) were actually quite close. They also collaborated, with arguably their most famous piece of work being the 2011 album Watch the Throne. Said compilation would prove to be their only team-up until 2021’s Donda. Years later, West named some of Carter’s lyrics on the track “Jail” as the reason for them not collaborating since that latter album. The relationship between the two seems to have fizzled out at this point, though.

A few other notable music industry veterans have been caught in the crosshairs of Ye’s social media habits as well. In one post, the “Amazing” singer notably name-dropped Taylor Swift and mused that she wouldn’t have sex with him due to his race. (Swift reportedly sought to file a cease-and-desist order against the rapper.) The Yeezy brand founder also weighed in on Kid Cudi testifying at Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking trial, saying that he wished Cudi wouldn’t have taken the stand.

Kanye West has also drawn backlash for making inappropriate comments towards people belonging to the Jewish faith. Weeks ago, however, West claimed to be done with antisemitism and asked for forgiveness. That aside, he’s also made comments about himself, even claiming that he had an incestous relationship with a cousin when he was younger. Such comments have apparently worried West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, who’s apparently taken measures to protect themselves and the four children they share.

When it comes to Ye’s comments about Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s kids, neither member of the celebrity couple has publicly addressed the situation. The songstress’ mother, Tina Knowles, did seemingly defend her family after the initial posts went viral. Also, Tina’s ex-husband, Matthew Knowles, suggested that Ye could face legal repercussions for what he posted. Though Kanye West has apparently changed his tune, it remains to be seen whether the law will become involved in this matter.