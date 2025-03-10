Shemar Moore Has A Netflix Request After CBS Has Finally (And Firmly) Canceled S.W.A.T., And He Makes A Lot Of Good Points

Here we go again, folks. For not the first or second but third time, CBS has canceled S.W.A.T. , the action-drama starring Shemar Moore. The actor himself announced the news via social media, thanking the network for what it’s done for his career and — once again — appealing for the show to be saved. He didn’t limit his plea to CBS, though, and Moore actually makes some good points about Netflix.

With two episodes left on the 2025 TV schedule before officially becoming one of this year’s TV cancellations , S.W.A.T. is not going gentle into that good night — at least if Shemar Moore has anything to say about it. The Hondo actor didn’t hold back in a message to the “babygirls” and Hollywood, as he asked Netflix to save the series. Moore said:

Hey Netflix, how you doin’? Let me just remind you that, in a very short period of time, once upon a time, not too long ago, it only took us about two weeks to go from No. 15, No. 12 to No. 1. Hey, I said it. And then we stayed in your top ten, top 15 for about six months, nine months, maybe a year. So, Netflix, if you’re interested in a show that is on auto-pilot that the world is watching, we’d love to come play.

Shemar Moore makes some great points here. The first seven seasons of S.W.A.T. are already available to stream with a Netflix subscription , and given the success the show has seen with the streamer’s audience — ranking as one of Netflix’s most bingeable shows for a long time after its debut on the platform — there’s good reason to believe that a ninth season would do well there.

Netflix does have a reputation for saving some series that get canceled by their networks, too. Back in 2018, Netflix saved Designated Survivor for a third season after it got the axe from ABC. The same year, Fox’s Lucifer was saved from cancellation , and the list continues with other series like Longmire and The Killing.

It’s not a foregone conclusion, though, that the streamer will step in. Fans thought that creator Shonda Rhimes’ relationship with Netflix might help Station 19 get picked up there, and while that was apparently “so close” to happening , it did not come to fruition.

However this plays out for Shemar Moore and the rest of the S.W.A.T. cast, you can’t blame him for trying. The actors and fans alike were optimistic about getting a ninth season , with co-developer Shawn Ryan saying CBS executives were amongst S.W.A.T.’s fans and that creatively the scripts were still as strong as ever.

This has been a long fight, with S.W.A.T.’s first cancellation coming in 2023 after Season 6. That decision was reversed two days later, but the action-drama got the axe again following Season 7. As unlikely as it seemed, CBS changed course again , ordering an eighth and — at this point, at least — final season.

