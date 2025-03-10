Shemar Moore Has A Netflix Request After CBS Has Finally (And Firmly) Canceled S.W.A.T., And He Makes A Lot Of Good Points
You have to love Hondo's hustle.
Here we go again, folks. For not the first or second but third time, CBS has canceled S.W.A.T., the action-drama starring Shemar Moore. The actor himself announced the news via social media, thanking the network for what it’s done for his career and — once again — appealing for the show to be saved. He didn’t limit his plea to CBS, though, and Moore actually makes some good points about Netflix.
With two episodes left on the 2025 TV schedule before officially becoming one of this year’s TV cancellations, S.W.A.T. is not going gentle into that good night — at least if Shemar Moore has anything to say about it. The Hondo actor didn’t hold back in a message to the “babygirls” and Hollywood, as he asked Netflix to save the series. Moore said:
Shemar Moore makes some great points here. The first seven seasons of S.W.A.T. are already available to stream with a Netflix subscription, and given the success the show has seen with the streamer’s audience — ranking as one of Netflix’s most bingeable shows for a long time after its debut on the platform — there’s good reason to believe that a ninth season would do well there.
Netflix does have a reputation for saving some series that get canceled by their networks, too. Back in 2018, Netflix saved Designated Survivor for a third season after it got the axe from ABC. The same year, Fox’s Lucifer was saved from cancellation, and the list continues with other series like Longmire and The Killing.
It’s not a foregone conclusion, though, that the streamer will step in. Fans thought that creator Shonda Rhimes’ relationship with Netflix might help Station 19 get picked up there, and while that was apparently “so close” to happening, it did not come to fruition.
However this plays out for Shemar Moore and the rest of the S.W.A.T. cast, you can’t blame him for trying. The actors and fans alike were optimistic about getting a ninth season, with co-developer Shawn Ryan saying CBS executives were amongst S.W.A.T.’s fans and that creatively the scripts were still as strong as ever.
This has been a long fight, with S.W.A.T.’s first cancellation coming in 2023 after Season 6. That decision was reversed two days later, but the action-drama got the axe again following Season 7. As unlikely as it seemed, CBS changed course again, ordering an eighth and — at this point, at least — final season.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Will Netflix hear Shemar Moore’s cries and step in to save S.W.A.T.? We’ll have to wait and see, but in the meantime, catch the final two episodes of Season 8 at 10 p.m. ET Friday, March 14 and April 4, on CBS and streaming the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (March 10 - 16)
A Body Language Expert Explains What They Feel Happened When Meghan Markle Corrected Mindy Kaling About The Sussex Name