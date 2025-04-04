'We Want To Continue': Despite S.W.A.T. Getting Canceled Three Times By CBS Already, One Star Still Isn't Convinced It's Ending For Good

After S.W.A.T. was canceled again for a third time, fans, as well as the cast and crew, are preparing their goodbyes ahead of the finale hitting the 2025 TV schedule in May. After filming wrapped on the CBS procedural wrapped, the cast got emotional with their reactions to 20-Squad's swan song. While it’s likely this cancellation will stick, Shemar Moore has put out a call to Netflix and other streamers in the hopes of saving the show. And now another cast member is remaining optimistic.

S.W.A.T. was already saved two times by CBS, a bonkers rarity in and of itself, and given the fact that the finale will leave fans wanting much more, many are hoping that the show comes back. Whether on CBS, Netflix, Paramount+, or elsewhere. And it’s possible fans could get their way yet again. David Lim, who has played Victor Tan since the very beginning, shared his hopes with KTLA 5 Morning News for another season, and he’s as optimistic as ever:

It might not be just over for ‘S.W.A.T.’ just yet. We believe in the show. We believe in what we’ve built. We’re passionate. We want to continue. We’re actively trying to find a new home for ‘S.W.A.T.’, and there’s been an outpouring of love and support from our fans.

Since the first seven seasons are streaming with a Netflix subscription and the streamer has saved shows before, such as Lucifer and Manifest, among others, it’s possible that 20-Squad could find a permanent solution there. It could also pull a SEAL Team and move from CBS to Paramount+, which proved to be a success for the military drama as it got three more seasons. Whatever the case may be, Lim is not backing down, and the fact that it is being shopped around is certainly a good sign, especially since a lot of people aren’t ready to say goodbye, and Lim knows it:

Clearly, people are not ready to say goodbye just yet, and neither are we. So we’re still hanging on to a little hope.

The power of the fans was the reason the show got saved twice in the first place, and it’s obvious people are still wanting the show to continue. Fans previously made petitions in an effort to keep the show going, and that has continued. Although filming has wrapped, it’s not over until all the sets are torn down and the actors are all on other jobs. And people are still putting up a fight.

Following the cancellation, Shemar Moore shared some honest thoughts about the situation, which wasn’t surprising since he is known for getting real on social media. He shared that he was grateful for the fact that S.W.A.T. was saved twice, and if this is the end, then it’s the end. However, he still remained hopeful that this wasn’t the end, and if I had to guess, he and Lim are not the only ones on the cast who are crossing their fingers for a ninth season.

At this point, it’s hard to tell if S.W.A.T. will get miraculously saved for a third time, but stranger things have happened. For now, fans should continue to prepare their goodbyes because unless anything changes, 20-Squad will be going on their final mission together in May, and there’s no telling how it will all end. New episodes of S.W.A.T. air on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.