South Park's Creators Gave An Update On Their Casa Bonita Restaurant, And I'm Shocked To Hear How It's Doing
I didn't expect this.
As South Park confirms its return to the 2026 TV schedule on September 29th, creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone had equally good news to share about their restaurant, Casa Bonita. While it seemed at first that the establishment was doomed to be a money pit for as long as they ran it, Parker recently confirmed it's on the way to being profitable.
Casa Bonita, which was the subject of one of South Park's best episodes as well as a documentary available with a Paramount+ subscription, was famously resurrected by Parker and Stone in hopes they could revive it to its peak form when they visited it in the 1970s. Parker explained during a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that it was a costly endeavor, but it may eventually be something they'll make money on one day:
As someone who watched ¡Casa Bonita Mi Amor! on Paramount+, hearing that they're almost breaking even is wild news. After the tremendous renovation cost, both Trey Parker and Matt Stone both accepted they'd likely never make back their investment on the business, and committed to taking a loss just to revive a treasured piece of their childhood.
And while the year when Casa Bonita turns a profit is still far out, it's impressive to hear it's getting so much support. The duo revealed during their interview that the establishment averages around 12,000 patrons a week. That's a lot of cliff diving and puppet shows, but it seems as though things are going smoothly, which makes me all the more eager to finally get out there.
Casa Bonita is featured in the South Park episode of the same name in Season 7, in which Cartman is crushed when he learns Kyle opted to take Butters and not him to his birthday party at the restaurant. Cartman then makes Butters go missing in order to attend the restaurant, but the party is postponed as the town goes on a massive search for Butters.
The best part of the episode is when Cartman's scheme is discovered, and he makes a mad dash through Casa Bonita to sample all of its attractions and food before ultimately being captured by the police. When asked in the end if all the trouble he caused was worth it, the character has no regrets. Can't say that I blame him; it seemed like he had a blast, and Butters ended up being fine compared to when his own mother tried to kill him.
As mentioned, South Park will return to Comedy Central on September 29th. Casa Bonita's Denver location is still there and ready for fans far and wide to dine at it. That said, make sure to make a reservation beforehand, as it's still a hot commodity even years after reopening.
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Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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