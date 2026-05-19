I Don’t Remotely Agree With Noah Wyle's Thoughts On A Pitt Night Shift Spinoff
Give us more of the Night Crawlers!
The Pitt fans are passionate about a lot of things, but since Season 2 aired on the 2026 TV schedule, they’ve been extra vocal about wanting a Night Shift spinoff. However, sadly, it’s highly unlikely that this dream will become a reality, as Noah Wyle explained why he doesn't think a Pitt spinoff will happen. And while I understand his reasoning, I have to respectfully, but passionately, disagree.
What Noah Wyle Said About A Night Shift Spinoff
The passion for the Night Crawlers is real, and because of it, the desire for a Night Shift spinoff is strong. However, Noah Wyle has maintained that he does not think we need it. On the A Lot More podcast, he explained this, saying that one viewer called him “aggressively annoying and patronizing and pretentious” because of his take on not making a spinoff of The Pitt. However, after that, he maintained:
Wyle kept explaining why he thinks this is the case. First of all, we know The Pitt is all about accuracy and realism. With that in mind, the Robby actor said:
I do think that makes sense. When most of the world is asleep, there are likely to be fewer disasters that need medical attention.
Along with that, from a show perspective, Wyle does not want to give audiences too much of The Pitt. Further explaining that point, the Emmy winner said:
To an extent, I get what he’s saying. You don’t want too much of a good thing. However, I don’t think we'd get burnt out on The Pitt with a spinoff.
Why I Don’t Agree With Noah Wyle At All
I’ve been an advocate for a Night Shift spinoff since I met Abbot, Shen and Ellis while watching Season 1 with an HBO Max subscription. They are such fascinating characters who are so different from the day shift team, and I would think that putting them at the center of a spinoff would create something quite different from what we see on The Pitt.
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Thankfully, Shawn Hatosy, who plays Abbot, is a fan of this Night Shift idea. He illustrated why it’s a good idea perfectly, too, telling Parade:
Through The Pitt, we’ve gotten to meet the team that runs the ER at night, and all I can think when we learn something new about one of them is "Man, I really wish we could spend more time with them." So, there’s no doubt in my mind that Abbot, Shen and Ellis could easily lead their own show.
Now, I get Wyle’s point about this shift being “a lot less wild.” However, I have to assume that when the Night Shift does get patients, they’re potentially wilder than Day Shift’s. I mean, if you’re going to the ER at 2 a.m., something super serious must have happened.
Anyway, to hammer home that idea, allow me to quote Dr. Abbot, who said the following during Season 2:
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You can stream the first two seasons of The Pitt in full right now with an HBO Max subscription. Season 3 is expected to premiere in early 2027, so make sure you keep that subscription around, too.
Abbot goes on to say that “tonight they are really gonna be crawling,” because it was the Fourth of July (and, you know, fireworks…). I have to assume nights like that or Halloween have to get crazier than the Day Shift. So, I do feel like we could get a full and entertaining season of this shift if they picked their day carefully.
Therefore, while I know Noah Wyle’s points are valid, I also think a Night Shift spinoff of The Pitt would work so well. So, I do have to disagree with him.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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