I Don’t Remotely Agree With Noah Wyle's Thoughts On A Pitt Night Shift Spinoff

The Pitt fans are passionate about a lot of things, but since Season 2 aired on the 2026 TV schedule , they’ve been extra vocal about wanting a Night Shift spinoff . However, sadly, it’s highly unlikely that this dream will become a reality, as Noah Wyle explained why he doesn't think a Pitt spinoff will happen . And while I understand his reasoning, I have to respectfully, but passionately, disagree.

What Noah Wyle Said About A Night Shift Spinoff

The passion for the Night Crawlers is real, and because of it, the desire for a Night Shift spinoff is strong. However, Noah Wyle has maintained that he does not think we need it. On the A Lot More podcast , he explained this, saying that one viewer called him “aggressively annoying and patronizing and pretentious” because of his take on not making a spinoff of The Pitt. However, after that, he maintained:

And I still don’t think you need more night shift.

Wyle kept explaining why he thinks this is the case. First of all, we know The Pitt is all about accuracy and realism. With that in mind, the Robby actor said:

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You know who works mostly night shift? Mothers. Because they like to be free for their kids [and] to be home during the day. So, it’s a lot less wild and woolly, and a lot more boring and sedate than you would think.

I do think that makes sense. When most of the world is asleep, there are likely to be fewer disasters that need medical attention.

Along with that, from a show perspective, Wyle does not want to give audiences too much of The Pitt. Further explaining that point, the Emmy winner said:

I’ll say personally, I feel like when you have something that’s a really good thing, and it’s working for you, you don’t want to dissipate it too quickly. You don’t want to bleed it off into other narratives and franchise it out, because I think you kind of dilute the potency a little bit, and you get everybody overfamiliar with the arena to where it loses a little bit of its specialness. But what do I know? Could be a great show.

To an extent, I get what he’s saying. You don’t want too much of a good thing. However, I don’t think we'd get burnt out on The Pitt with a spinoff.

Why I Don’t Agree With Noah Wyle At All

I’ve been an advocate for a Night Shift spinoff since I met Abbot, Shen and Ellis while watching Season 1 with an HBO Max subscription . They are such fascinating characters who are so different from the day shift team, and I would think that putting them at the center of a spinoff would create something quite different from what we see on The Pitt.

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Thankfully, Shawn Hatosy, who plays Abbot, is a fan of this Night Shift idea. He illustrated why it’s a good idea perfectly, too, telling Parade:

I think there’s a whole world to unlock, you know?

Through The Pitt, we’ve gotten to meet the team that runs the ER at night, and all I can think when we learn something new about one of them is "Man, I really wish we could spend more time with them." So, there’s no doubt in my mind that Abbot, Shen and Ellis could easily lead their own show.

Now, I get Wyle’s point about this shift being “a lot less wild.” However, I have to assume that when the Night Shift does get patients, they’re potentially wilder than Day Shift’s. I mean, if you’re going to the ER at 2 a.m., something super serious must have happened.

Anyway, to hammer home that idea, allow me to quote Dr. Abbot, who said the following during Season 2:

We are the Night Crawlers. We deal with the weirdest and the wildest because we are the weirdest and the wildest of them all.

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You can stream the first two seasons of The Pitt in full right now with an HBO Max subscription. Season 3 is expected to premiere in early 2027, so make sure you keep that subscription around, too.

Abbot goes on to say that “tonight they are really gonna be crawling,” because it was the Fourth of July (and, you know, fireworks…). I have to assume nights like that or Halloween have to get crazier than the Day Shift. So, I do feel like we could get a full and entertaining season of this shift if they picked their day carefully.

Therefore, while I know Noah Wyle’s points are valid, I also think a Night Shift spinoff of The Pitt would work so well. So, I do have to disagree with him.