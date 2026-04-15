Dave Chappelle Reviving Chappelle's Show Is Either The Worst Or Best Idea Ever. No Middle Ground.

Every day seems to find a new way to make me feel older than dirt, and today we have the realization that July 2026 will mark 20 years since all-time great sketch comedy Chappelle's Show wrapped up its disjointed third season on Comedy Central, a year after its namesake Dave Chappelle took a mental health break in South Africa. Since that tumultuous time, the show's icon status has only grown, even as the comedian himself has become more of a lightning rod for self-provoking controversy. So what’s all this about a revival?

For many years, Chappelle has bypassed the idea of bringing the sketch comedy back for today’s audiences, but something must have inspired a turn of the cheek, as he shared a different viewpoint in an interview with AP, saying:

If you’d asked me that question a year ago, I’d have told you absolutely not. But in the last few weeks … I’m considering it.

It's a gobsmacker of an update, in part because Chappelle has largely been out of the acting game for a decade or so, at least outside of sporadic Saturday Night Live appearances, where his monologues end up getting more attention than the sketches. But also because so much of the attention garnered by the comic over recent years has come from his hugely popular Netflix stand-up specials, tied to his envelope-pushing views on the trans community and other LGBTQ+ figures.

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As such, here's why this project can only go one of two ways, without even the tiniest sliver of middle ground to stand on.

Why Chappelle's Show Revival Could Be The Best Thing Ever

Simply put, there are never enough POC comedies on TV. Chappelle's Show took the reins from In Living Color, with A Black Lady Sketch Show and Astronomy Club taking the mantle years later. So to bring back one of the best to ever exist seems like a no-brainer.

Chappelle didn't divulge any further details about such early-forming considerations, such as whether or not he’s been in touch with fellow co-creator Neal Brennan, but I think it'd be vital to bring back as many of the creative minds that helped give the flagship run so many memorable sketches even beyond the most viral ones (such as anything involving Prince, Rick James, or Li'l Jon).

With or without Brennan, the revival would presumably take aim at the past 20 years of pop cultural and societal highlights and lowlights. And I'd genuinely love to see topics like AI, influencers and the world of streaming services get skewered through this particular prism. Just imagine the Diddy freak-off parodies....

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If a new iteration of Chappelle's Show was even a fraction as good as the original, it would realistically still be the best sketch show on TV, if not among the best series overall.

Why Chappelle's Show Revival Could Be The Worst Thing Ever

On the flip side of the coin, if Dave Chappelle brings Chappelle's Show back to TV (or streaming) specifically to amplify the most polarizing subject matter from his stand-up act, solely for the sake of pissing off a ton of non-jugmental people, that's the worst-case scenario.

The original series largely took aim at racial issues, and there are still more than enough of those in the world to focus on in any revival series without the need to slam LGBTQ+ folks or other communities without provocation.

If everyone involved goes through the efforts to bring this revival to life, I want it to be the kind of show that draws audiences in through understanding and agreement, rather than pitting one group against another. (Racists notwithstanding.) I would not be enthused to witness weekly social media wars based on a Heated Rivalry sketch or whatever the case would be.

To be fair, Chappelle makes a point during the interview to say that striking up controversies was never an intention with his stand-up act, so it's possible he'd approach a return to sketch comedy with a less antagonistic mindset. If so, then it just might be the best TV show of the 2020s. (Assuming it doesn't take another four years to make it happen.)

For now, the three seasons of Chappelle's Show can be streamed via Paramount+ subscription.