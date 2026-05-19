The Sheep Detectives Writer Craig Mazin Explains Why He Changed The Book’s Ending

Major spoilers ahead for The Sheep Detectives.

Kyle Balda's The Sheep Detectives has been in theaters for a weeks now, and folks have been absolutely gushing out the movie's mix of feel-good humor and heart. The Sheep Detectives' reviews praised its story, particularly the script written by Craig Mazin. And the accomplished screenwriter spoke to CinemaBlend about some major he had to change from the source material in the book to to screen adaptation.

The Sheep Detectives is a star-studded movie version of Leonie Swann' 2005 novel Three Bags Full, and I personally think its a must-watch for anyone dealing with grief. I had the chance to speak with Mazin ahead of the movie's release, where he told me about the biggest challenge he made in bringing it to the big screen: its ending. In the Emmy-winner's words:

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The mystery itself is quite different. Leonie Swann's novel, which is wonderful, is not necessarily what I would call... the result is maybe not necessarily an 'all audiences' kind of solution. So because this movie really is for everyone I did change the nature of the whodunit quite a bit. But in the end that's not the what's as important as why it happened, and how the sheep rise to the challenge and grow.

In both versions of The Sheep Detectives, a flock of adorable animals ban together to solve the mystery of their shepherd. It's basically Babe meets Knives Out, but with an even deeper message. While the movie ended with the reveal that the killer was none other than Nicholas Galitzine's Peter Van Vuren, the book's conclusion is far more dark and bleak.

Because when the beloved sheep get to the truth of George's death in Three Bags Full, it's revealed that their beloved caretaker actually took his own life. This wasn't exactly the best way to end a family-friendly movie adaptation, Craig Mazin found a way to make it palatable for all moviegoers.

Obviously the writer has no problem to challenging stories, I mean look at his incredible work on The Last Of Us (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription). But this was a very different project. Mazin spoke more about the way he approached Swann's book, telling me:

There were quite a few [changes]. I mean, the most important stuff was really 'What did I need to keep, what did I insist must come through?' And that was really obviously the basic concept, but the nature of the sheep and their innocence. And a lot of the characters, some of which we kind of combined into to one.

The flock in The Sheep Detectives is already pretty big, with an all-star cast of voice talent bringing them together. Namely, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Chris O'Dowd, Bryan Cranston, Regina Hall, Patrick Stewart, and Last Of Us Star Bella Swan (among others). But the novel had even more sheep characters, some of which needed to be combined help shorten the length of a film. And these efforts resulted in a 109-minute runtime that truly flies by.

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The Sheep Detectives is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list. Craig Mazin is working on Season 3 of The Last Of Us, which is currently expected to arrive on HBO sometime in 2027.