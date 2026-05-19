Masters Of The Universe First Reactions Are Here. Do People Think It Has The Power?
‘80s kids unite!
The summer portion of the 2026 movie calendar is officially upon us, as we’ll finally get to lay eyes on highly anticipated projects like The Mandalorian and Grogu, Disclosure Day and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Before those offerings, though, we’ve got to talk about Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Jared Leto and more serving up a blast from the past with the upcoming blockbuster Masters of the Universe, based on the Mattel action figures, comics and cartoon series from the ‘80s. Let’s take a look at early reactions.
Masters of the Universe doesn’t hit theaters until June 5, and feedback hitting social media more than two weeks ahead of time is typically an indication that studios are confident in their product. I’d say director Travis Knight has good reason to be optimistic, given posts by critics like Courtney Howard, who was charmed by everything from the story to the score, writing:
Nicholas Galitzine may have bulked up to play He-Man, but it’s Jared Leto’s Skeletor who steals the show, according to Chris Killian of ComicBook.com. We got our first look at the villain in the Masters of the Universe trailer early this year, and while there was some confusion about his voice, critics seem pleased with his performance. Overall, Killian says he had a great time, writing:
Peter Gray of The AU Review slightly disagrees with the above statement, saying that it’s not Skeletor who is the showstopper but Nicholas Galitzine’s comedic timing. Gray’s post reads:
Scott Menzel of We Live Entertainment says fans of the the ‘80s cartoons won’t be disappointed, as Masters of the Universe fully embraces its over-the-top roots by leaning into its sillier elements. The critic says:
More than one movie lover who caught an early screening has said the movie wears its heart on its sleeve, and critic Rachel Leishman speaks to that in regards to the He-Man portrayer, writing:
Nick L’Barrow of World of Screens says Masters of the Universe features some impressive set pieces, with Travis Knight flexing as many creative muscles as Nicholas Galitzine does physical muscles in the upcoming fantasy flick. L’Barrow posts:
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Junior Felix of That Hashtag Show says those who grew up in the ‘80s will have a nostalgic blast with Masters of the Universe, specifically praising Jared Leto’s character, writing:
Critic BJ Colangelo echoes that, saying it’s everything fans of this franchise could want:
These reactions are likely to leave fans even more excited for this one, which is set to hit theaters on Friday, June 5. You’ll definitely want to snatch up those Masters of the Universe popcorn buckets and cups, too, to reawaken that ‘80s child inside of you. Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more coverage of the movie leading up to its premiere.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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