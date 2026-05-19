Masters Of The Universe First Reactions Are Here. Do People Think It Has The Power?

The summer portion of the 2026 movie calendar is officially upon us, as we’ll finally get to lay eyes on highly anticipated projects like The Mandalorian and Grogu, Disclosure Day and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Before those offerings, though, we’ve got to talk about Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Jared Leto and more serving up a blast from the past with the upcoming blockbuster Masters of the Universe, based on the Mattel action figures, comics and cartoon series from the ‘80s. Let’s take a look at early reactions.

Masters of the Universe doesn’t hit theaters until June 5, and feedback hitting social media more than two weeks ahead of time is typically an indication that studios are confident in their product. I’d say director Travis Knight has good reason to be optimistic, given posts by critics like Courtney Howard, who was charmed by everything from the story to the score, writing:

Masters of the Universe’s shaggy charms worked on me. A colossally epic time. Has a GOTG-style, self-aware tone & a radical message at its core. Nicholas Galitzine & Camila Mendes nailed it. Daniel Pemberton’s rock score (w/ assist by Brian May) hits so good. Stay thru the credits!

Nicholas Galitzine may have bulked up to play He-Man, but it’s Jared Leto’s Skeletor who steals the show, according to Chris Killian of ComicBook.com. We got our first look at the villain in the Masters of the Universe trailer early this year, and while there was some confusion about his voice, critics seem pleased with his performance. Overall, Killian says he had a great time, writing:

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I LOVED Masters of the Universe! Both a love-letter to all things He-Man and a beautiful, bombastic fantasy/sci-fi crowd pleaser that wears its heart on its sleeve. It’s insane this movie exists but I’m so happy it does. I had the biggest smile on my face the whole way through.

Peter Gray of The AU Review slightly disagrees with the above statement, saying that it’s not Skeletor who is the showstopper but Nicholas Galitzine’s comedic timing. Gray’s post reads:

Nicholas Galitzine looks the part in Masters of the universe (and how!) but it’s his comedic timing that steals the show. Knowingly cartoonish, packed with 80s vibes (the soundtrack!), and Jared Leto camps it up vocally as Skeletor. Slightly risqué, but mostly family-friendly fun.

Scott Menzel of We Live Entertainment says fans of the the ‘80s cartoons won’t be disappointed, as Masters of the Universe fully embraces its over-the-top roots by leaning into its sillier elements. The critic says:

The film never takes itself too seriously, leans completely into the cheese factor, and proudly wears its heart on its sleeve. Instead of trying to turn the franchise into something overly modernized, it pushes back against that idea and is so much better because of it.

More than one movie lover who caught an early screening has said the movie wears its heart on its sleeve, and critic Rachel Leishman speaks to that in regards to the He-Man portrayer, writing:

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE is a hell of a lot of fun. Nicholas Galitzine brings a sweetness to Adam Glenn that makes his take on He-Man memorable and also a fascinating take on masculinity. Fun, fun, fun and features The Man by The Killers so I was IN!

Nick L’Barrow of World of Screens says Masters of the Universe features some impressive set pieces, with Travis Knight flexing as many creative muscles as Nicholas Galitzine does physical muscles in the upcoming fantasy flick. L’Barrow posts:

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Masters of the Universe has THE POWER! It genuinely feels like a Saturday morning cartoon come to life on the big screen. It’s colourful, vibrant, action-packed, and leans very hard into its cartoonish nature. It feels made for those who grew up with the characters in the 80s and 90s, but still carries a Marvel-esque family friendly tone. … At times it can feel a little too silly for its own good, and its ‘hero’s journey’ plot structure is very formulaic, but this is a genuinely enjoyable surprise.

Junior Felix of That Hashtag Show says those who grew up in the ‘80s will have a nostalgic blast with Masters of the Universe, specifically praising Jared Leto’s character, writing:

Masters of the Universe is any 80s kids dream come true. It's campy in the absolute BEST way possible. The call backs to the series are incredible and beautifully nostalgic. I love that this cast goes all in and shows what made the original such a classic. Leto's Skeletor NAILS IT

Critic BJ Colangelo echoes that, saying it’s everything fans of this franchise could want:

I HAVE THE POWER to tell you that Masters of the Universe is what happens when you watch the cartoon, grab your action figures, & make your own adventure. An absolute blast, laugh out loud funny, and a Fisto-powered punch of heart. I loved it. Everything you could want.

These reactions are likely to leave fans even more excited for this one, which is set to hit theaters on Friday, June 5. You’ll definitely want to snatch up those Masters of the Universe popcorn buckets and cups, too, to reawaken that ‘80s child inside of you. Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more coverage of the movie leading up to its premiere.