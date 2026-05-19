‘Turns Out Trauma Bonding In Space Really Is Forever.’ Katee Sackhoff’s Battlestar Galactica Reunion Post Has Me In My Feels

2003's Battlestar Galactica may have had a rocky start, but, today, (17 years after its conclusion), the show has a devoted fanbase that loves it. The revival, which is part of a much bigger larger Battlestar Galactica franchise, includes a pretty great cast, and most of them are still close with one another. On that note, Starbuck actress Katee Sackhoff just reunited with some former co-stars, and her post evoked some serious feelings within this fan's heart.

Over the weekend, Sackhoff attended Comic Con Revolution in Ontario, and she was not the only BSG guest. James Callis, Tricia Helfer, Mary McDonnell, Edward James Olmos and Grace Park were also at the convention, and Sackhoff couldn’t help but document the fun meetup. She posted some sweet pictures to her Instagram on Monday that were taken in between photo ops, noting in the caption that trauma bonding in space “really is forever.” Check it out:

A post shared by Katee Sackhoff (@therealkateesackhoff) A photo posted by on

I always love seeing a cast get together years after the end of their show, especially considering that not every troupe of actors remains close after a gig is done. Based on what's known about the BSG crew, they've long seemed to be tight, and I love Sackhoff's quip about bonding over "trauma." Of course, it feels like the actress is simply referring to the fictional exploits that their characters experienced on the show. Nevertheless, I can still imagine the cast pulling together throughout any theoretical hurdles they may have experienced amidst filming.

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Throughout the years, it's felt like Katee Sackhoff hasn't missed any kind of opportunity to show love to her comrades. For example, a few years ago, Sackhoff posted a reunion photo from yet another convention, which showed her and several co-stars beaming while being in each other's presence.

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Based on the behind-the-scenes tidbits that have been shared about the show, the stars really did help each other. A great example of that would be Olmos, who stars as William Adama in the reboot, givng Sackhoff a note about playing Kara “Starbuck” Thrace. What Sackhoff received was intense, constructive criticism that, with Olmos telling her to listen to other people while doing her work. Per Sackhoff, that piece of advice really stuck with her.

Considering the continued love for this sci-fi franchise and the fact that the Battlestar Galactica finale is open-ended, it's hard not to wonder if Starbuck and co. may return in some form. Peacock was developing a continuation of the 2004 series in 2019, but it was reported in 2024 that it was no longer happening.

That doesn’t necessarily mean a follow-up won’t ever happen, of course, but we'll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, though, I look forward to seeing more potential reunion photos shared by Katee Sackhoff or any of her colleagues in the near future. In the meantime, fans can stream all seasons of Battlestar Galactica with a Paramount+ subscription or for free on Pluto TV.