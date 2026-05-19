Jake Johnson Told Me ‘Theaters Are Gonna Explode’ Over A Few Beyond The Spider-Verse Moments, And I Have Guesses

Yes, we’re still waiting for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse , and that’s a bummer. However, considering the stellar reviews for Into the Spider-Verse and Across the Spider-Verse, I have a feeling the wait will be worth it. Plus, after Jake Johnson, who voices Peter B. Parker, said there are moments where “theaters are gonna explode” in this new installment, I’ve started speculating about what he could be talking about, and I think that will hold me over until this third movie’s premiere.

What Jake Johnson Told Me About Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse

At the moment, the cast of Beyond the Spider-Verse is recording their parts. So, when I had the chance to chat with Jake Johnson about his new show on the 2026 TV schedule , Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, I also brought up Spider-Man. I asked him how the recording was going and if there was anything different with the process this time around. In response, he said, “It’s going great,” and then teased what’s to come:

There are a couple sequences that I've already been recording [that] I think are going to blow people away. And I felt that in the first one, where I thought, ‘Man, this thing's really special.’ And then the second one, I was like, you know, when Oscar Isaac's character came in and Jason Schwartzman's guy, I was like, ‘Man, these are pretty good characters.’ And I was like, ‘Man, I think people are gonna really love that one too.’ And on this one, there's a few sequences that I think the theaters are gonna explode.

Well, that’s very exciting! To this day, Miles jumping off the building in Into the Spider-Verse lives rent-free in my head alongside the Spider-Men chase in Across the Spider-Verse. Plus, the introductions of Oscar Isaac’s Miguel O’Hara and Jason Schwartzman’s Spot in the sequel helped both expand and bend the universe in ways I never could have fathomed. So, if what’s to come exceeds those moments, I’ll 100% be exploding in the theaters.

However, we won’t find out what those moments are until Beyond the Spider-Verse comes out in June of 2027. So, in the meantime, I have some guesses.

My Guesses About Why ‘Theaters Are Gonna Explode’

Now, as someone who has watched and rewatched the first two movies over and over – you can stream Into with a Netflix subscription and Across with a Disney+ subscription – I’ve been theorizing about what exactly will happen after that cliffhanger involving Miles and the Prowler. I’ve also been wondering how this new movie will push the boundaries of animation like its predecessor.

So, here are my guesses about potential moments that could make theatergoers lose their minds:

A Fight Between Miles And The New Prowler Leads To A Reunion

Considering that Across the Spider-Verse ended with a reveal that the Miles we know was in a universe where his variant was the Prowler instead of Spider-Man, I’m certain some kind of standoff is coming. With that in mind, I cannot wait to see a Miles v. Miles fight, and I think it’d be extra impactful if Peter B. Parker found his Miles as this was happening. It would be dramatic, likely emotional and super cool. Therefore, it’d be cause for an audience freak out as an epic fight leads to a wanted reunion.

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A Battle That Includes A Massive Mashup Of Animation Styles

Into the Spider-Verse is considered a game-changing animated movie, and Across the Spider-Verse pushed the form even further. So, I fully expect Beyond the Spider-Verse to take it up a notch once again. I don’t know how that will manifest itself, but I’m hoping it involves using various animation styles and maybe even live-action in a massive battle.

Wild Card Idea: One To Three Of The Live-Action Spider-Men Make A Cameo

Now, to throw something truly crazy out there: What if Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and/or Tobey Maguire showed up as their Spider-Men? The three Peters united for Spider-Man: No Way Home , and we’ve seen bits of live-action in the Spider-Verse movies, so I don’t think it’s impossible. Plus, it’d be fun to see Jake Johnson’s Peter B. Parker interact with the Peters we already know and love. Also, this is the multiverse, so anything could happen…

Now, obviously, I don’t know what moments Jake Johnson was referring to. However, I do feel good about my guesses, and whether I’m right or wrong, my hype for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has certainly gone up. So, you best believe I’ll be ready to “explode” when this highly anticipated movie finally makes its way to the big screen.