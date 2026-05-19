Rob Mac, Eva Longoria And More Pay Tribute After High Potential’s Kaitlin Olson Shares ‘Private’ News Of Dad’s Death
These are such beautiful tributes.
Kaitlin Olson is getting candid about a tough time she’s going through right now. The beloved actress and comedian recently revealed that her father passed away, and she got candid about how she was handling the situation. As Olson honored her late papa, her husband, Rob Mac, also provided some words of support. Mac wasn’t alone in showing Olson love, either, as a host of other celebrities, including Eva Longoria and Ike Barinholtz, also reached out.
Earlier this week, Olson specifically took to Instagram to discuss the passing of her father, Donald Lee Olson. The beloved High Potential star didn’t hold back about feeling “a little gross” to be sharing the news on social media. However, she also opined that nothing would feel “more wrong than to just move on with life as if the worst thing in the world didn’t happen.” From there, Kaitlin also opened up about her bond with her dad and sharing their last moments together. Check out the sweet post, which also includes photos:
A post shared by Kaitlin Olson (@kaitlinolson)
A photo posted by on
Those are truly sweet words, and they firmly encapsulate the feelings of someone who’s both mourning a parent but also feeling gratitude over having had them in their life. Additionally, the tribute from Rob Mac (formerly known as Rob McElhenney) is also very sentimental. Mac took to the comments of his wife’s post and shared these thoughts on his late father-in-law:
Mac and Olson began dating around 2006, at which point they were working on the second season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and they got married in 2008. While Olson and Mac usually troll each other in humorous ways, it’s also lovely whenever they show genuine support for one another in certain situations. Of course, in a situation like this one, it’s also sweet to see so many fellow actors reach out to extend their support. Responses from Longoria, Barinholtz, Lisa Ann Walter and more can be seen below:
- 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 - Eva Longoria
- Sending you love ❤️ - Ike Barinholtz
- My deepest condolences on the loss of your beloved father. - Lisa Ann Walter
- Sending you so much love. ❤️❤️❤️ - Melanie Lynskey
- Oh my dear. Nothing more sad or glorious than generations changing hands. Thank you for sharing your pop with us. What a daughter he raised. No words will suffice. ❤️❤️ - Garret Dillahunt
- 💔 - Alyson Hannigan
- So sad. So sorry, Kaitlin.❤️ - Kevin Nealon
Right now, Olson remains quite busy from a professional standpoint, as she’s flip-flopping between working on High Potential and It’s Always Sunny. Her work aside, though, I sincerely hope Olson has the time she needs to mourn her father alongside her loved ones. It’s also easy to imagine that as she does so, Rob Mac will be by her side, while celebrities and fans alike show their support as well.
We here at CinemaBlend extend our condolences to Kaitlin Olson and her family following the death of her father.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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