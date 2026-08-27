How Star Trek's Whoopi Goldberg Hilariously Helped Tom Bergeron Land A Guest Role On Enterprise
The longtime Trekkie finally got a chance to appear.
Tom Bergeron went from a fan to an actor on Star Trek: Enterprise pretty quickly, and it's all thanks to Whoopi Goldberg. As talk about a revival of the prequel is making the rounds on the internet, the former Americ'as Funniest Videos and Dancing with the Stars host shared the story behind his guest role on the sci-fi series.
As Trek continues on the 2026 TV schedule, Bergeron was a guest on Droppin Names With Brent And Jonny and talked about how a visit to the set of Star Trek: Nemesis inadvertently led to his appearance in Season 1 of the prequel. He jumped into the story and how he piggybacked on Goldberg's visit to Enterprise:
This was quite an offer to extend to Bergeron, and would doubtless be the dream of any Trekkie. What I would've given to be an extra, let alone a guest star on a Rick Berman Star Trek show! I don't want to speak for every fan, but I'd imagine that for anyone with the Trek know-all this would be a dream role, and there was only one thing standing between him and the guest spot. It's that pesky thing called "acting experience," and the host had very little of it.
Tom Bergeron was well-known in Hollywood as a host and anchor, but had pretty limited acting credits. He had an uncredited appearance in Gremlins, and a credit in which he appeared in an episode of The Nanny. Fortunately, Whoopi Goldberg's acting abilities were second-to-none, and she was able to fool Rick Berman into thinking they needed to take him on. What happened next is classic:
Whoopi was at least familiar with Tom Bergeron from their time together on Hollywood Squares, so she probably knew he could handle it. Now he's forever immortalized in Star Trek history, in an episode that's currently available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription. Those who look up "Oasis" won't need to search around long to see him, as he's in the opening scene.
It doesn't appear as though the Star Trek: Enterprise team ultimately felt deceived by his appearance, considering he was welcomed back in Season 4 as a different character. It's also good to see that getting in prosthetics didn't dissuade him from the role, as others like Jeffrey Dean Morgan nearly quit acting over it.
It's fun to see actors play multiple characters across Star Trek, as well as see people who love the franchise get a chance to join in the fun. Now I just wish Brent Spiner and Jonathan Frakes would have Tom Bergeron back on the podcast just to exclusively talk about his love of Trek.
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Speaking of Whoopi Goldberg, she also has a pretty interesting story about how she got involved in Star Trek. It almost feels like that's a prerequisite, or actors might just be great storytellers.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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