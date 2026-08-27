Thanks To NBC, We Know Some Advice John Legend And Adam Levine Have Given The Voice Contestants
What is that artist-coach relationship like?
We’re only weeks away from the premiere of The Voice Season 30 on the 2026 TV schedule, where we’ll see if Adam Levine can go back-to-back after winning the “Battle of Champions” earlier this year. That face-off between Levine, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend gave us a good look at how important artists’ choice of coach is, and now — thanks to NBC — we’re learning more about what advice those megastar mentors are giving the contestants.
Adam Levine Helped Season 29 Winner Get Out Of Her Head
The Maroon 5 singer secured his fourth win in Season 29 — which puts him in a second-place tie with Kelly Clarkson for winningest coach on The Voice — as he led Alexia Jayy to victory. Adam Levine told NBC he doesn’t take much credit for what Jayy pulled off, but he did divulge the advice he gave her, saying:
Alexia Jayy cosigned Adam Levine’s story, saying her coach was there to lift her up and remind her that this was something she loved doing and that she was good at it. She said:
What’s funny is that Alexia Jayy might have ended up on John Legend’s team if not for a huge fumble from the EGOT winner, so what kind of advice is he doling out on Team Legend?
John Legend Assures His Team They’ve Got The Talent
When it comes to the caliber of talent that we see on The Voice, John Legend has no doubt that any one of them has the vocal talent needed to make it in the music industry. So when he talks to the members of Team Legend, he gives it to them straight, telling NBC:
The Voice coaches have talked about catching lightning in a bottle, which is having all of the right circumstances come together to launch someone into stardom. The artists’ vocal ability is just a part of it, and most of the singing competition’s contestants are already well on their way. Season 29 finalist Lucas West said John Legend helped him take advantage of what made him stand out from other artists:
John Legend won’t be around for the next couple of seasons, but we’ll be able to see what gems Adam Levine brings to the table when The Voice Season 30 premieres at 8 p.m. ET Monday, September 21, on NBC and streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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