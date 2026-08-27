Thanks To NBC, We Know Some Advice John Legend And Adam Levine Have Given The Voice Contestants

We’re only weeks away from the premiere of The Voice Season 30 on the 2026 TV schedule, where we’ll see if Adam Levine can go back-to-back after winning the “Battle of Champions” earlier this year. That face-off between Levine, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend gave us a good look at how important artists’ choice of coach is, and now — thanks to NBC — we’re learning more about what advice those megastar mentors are giving the contestants.

Adam Levine Helped Season 29 Winner Get Out Of Her Head

The Maroon 5 singer secured his fourth win in Season 29 — which puts him in a second-place tie with Kelly Clarkson for winningest coach on The Voice — as he led Alexia Jayy to victory. Adam Levine told NBC he doesn’t take much credit for what Jayy pulled off, but he did divulge the advice he gave her, saying:

She was so calm. I didn't need to tell her much. I mean, there were little moments where she would be nervous and she's like, 'How do I get out of my head?' And I'm like, 'Just keep doing what you're doing. Don't worry about winning because that's not something you should concern yourself with. You should just do your best and see where it takes you.' But most of the time, she was always game-ready and so I was really just her biggest cheerleader.

Alexia Jayy cosigned Adam Levine’s story, saying her coach was there to lift her up and remind her that this was something she loved doing and that she was good at it. She said:

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I like things to be perfect so I was in my head. And so for him to tell me, 'Hey, we all are all in our heads, but you're going to go out there and you're going to kill it. Tell yourself that and you'll be fine.' He was in my head like, just get out there and love singing.

What’s funny is that Alexia Jayy might have ended up on John Legend’s team if not for a huge fumble from the EGOT winner, so what kind of advice is he doling out on Team Legend?

John Legend Assures His Team They’ve Got The Talent

When it comes to the caliber of talent that we see on The Voice, John Legend has no doubt that any one of them has the vocal talent needed to make it in the music industry. So when he talks to the members of Team Legend, he gives it to them straight, telling NBC:

I always tell them, so many of them are as good or better than any of the Artists who are out making records right now. The only difference between them and the Artists making records right now is just kind of a series of things — some of it's luck, some of it's the right material at the right time, being discovered at the right time.

The Voice coaches have talked about catching lightning in a bottle, which is having all of the right circumstances come together to launch someone into stardom. The artists’ vocal ability is just a part of it, and most of the singing competition’s contestants are already well on their way. Season 29 finalist Lucas West said John Legend helped him take advantage of what made him stand out from other artists:

I walked into The Voice not really accepting what my sound was and, you know, what I was meant to sound like. I think John, along with the mentors, taught me to lean into what I thought was abrasive and uncontrolled or off-putting about my voice and then change it into something that I realized was special.

John Legend won’t be around for the next couple of seasons, but we’ll be able to see what gems Adam Levine brings to the table when The Voice Season 30 premieres at 8 p.m. ET Monday, September 21, on NBC and streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.