Eric Stonestreet Was At Taylor Swift's Wedding, His Modern Family Co-Star Wasn't. He Got Real About Having 'FOMO'
I would also have FOMO.
While it feels like anyone with a connection to Taylor Swift or Travis Kelce was in Madison Square Garden on July 3 for their wedding, obviously, that’s not true. There were people, like Shania Twain, who couldn’t go. And there were other celebs, like Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who are now opening up about having FOMO over not being at the ceremony. That’s especially relevant for this Modern Family star considering his TV partner, Eric Stonestreet, was there to witness the singer and football player get married.
Overall, it seems like Jesse Tyler Ferguson has no qualms about not being at Taylor Swift’s wedding. However, he does keep getting asked about it, which is what’s causing the FOMO. Even though he was in Swift’s music video for “You Need To Calm Down,” he explained on his Dinner’s On Me podcast that he does not know her well and doesn’t have her phone number. But people assumed he did, and that’s what led to the questions about his attendance (or lack thereof):
Along with his own connection to Taylor Swift, Ferguson also spent years working on one of the best sitcoms with Eric Stonestreet, who was actually at the MSG wedding. So, that was also a reason why people assumed he was invited to the singer and football player’s big event.
Eric Stonestreet was at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding. And him getting one of those secretive invitations makes sense, too, because as Ferguson noted, he’s legitimately friends with Kelce and has been a Kansas City Chiefs fan for forever. The Cam actor even posted about getting all dressed up to attend a ceremony in New York City on July 3. Hilariously, after he posted it, the Mitchell actor commented, “If you don’t return my text in the next hour…” which seems to imply that he wanted the tea on the wedding at MSG.
Hopefully, his Modern Family co-star gave it to him. However, even if he did, Ferguson still has people asking if he was at Swift and Kelce’s wedding. So, in response, he just says:
Honestly, I can’t say I blame him for doing this; it’s a quick and easy way to get folks off his back. And it’s not a total lie; he was busy playing King Herod in Jesus Christ Superstar on the West End in London at the time. Plus, there were people who legit couldn’t go to the wedding due to work conflicts. As I mentioned earlier, Shania Twain wasn’t there because she, ironically, was busy opening for Harry Styles in London.
Anyway, all this is to say, I get why Jesse Tyler Ferguson had a bit of FOMO over all of this. It would get a bit annoying to just have tons of people assume you were at an event you seemingly had no plans of attending. However, I do hope he got to hear all the stories from Eric Stonestreet about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.
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Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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