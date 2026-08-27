Tom Felton Had An A+ Reaction To Rupert Grint Returning To Harry Potter

Rupert Grint is taking a page out of Tom Felton’s spellbook and heading to Broadway to reprise his Harry Potter role in The Cursed Child. I say that because Felton has been playing Draco Malfoy on Broadway for a while now, and as his run winds down, it was announced that Grint would reprise his role as Ron Weasley on stage. Now, the Malfoy actor has reacted to this news in the most fitting and wonderful of ways.

Much like when Tom Felton announced he’d be back as Draco in the Broadway show, the internet freaked out over this news about Grint. Obviously, Felton had a great reaction to all this too, as he took to Instagram to welcome his former co-star to the production by writing:

Love you too Weasley x

Along with that message, Felton posted a carousel of images of himself and Grint from over the years. The best thing is he kicked it off with a photo of the Ron actor at a premiere wearing a white T-shirt that stated “I [heart] Tom Felton” under a black blazer. What followed were images from the Teen Choice Awards, other red carpets and a meetup where Felton wore an “I [heart] Ron Weasley” shirt. So, it’s all love all around.

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These photos also prove just how long these two guys have been pals. The Harry Potter movies started coming out in 2001, which means Felton and Grint have known each other for 25 years. That’s a long time, and it feels especially meaningful to see them both returning to the roles they originated on screen as we also prepare for the release of HBO’s Harry Potter series on the 2026 TV schedule .

Fans were thrilled to see Felton shout out Grint and made sure to share their love in the comments too:

Malfoy and Weasley?! your father will hear about this Malfoy! 🔥😚👏🏼

good luck weaselbee 🧡🐝

Can you both be on Broadway together🥹😭

Shut up. Because means so much to me. I can't believe I saw you back in February and I'm seeing him next February. 💚❤️

WEASLEBEEE!!! 🥹🐍💚✨ would be wonderful if you both had the opportunity to work together on stage ✨🥰

That final comment about when these guys will be in Cursed Child is extra important to note. They actually will not be overlapping on Broadway. Felton’s final performance as Draco will be on January 3, 2027; meanwhile, Grint will step onto the stage for the first time on February 2, 2027. So, a month will pass before another movie cast member hits the Broadway stage.

While it's a bummer that they won’t perform together on stage, hopefully Felton can provide some tips before he takes his final bow. The Malfoy actor got advice from Daniel Radcliffe about being on Broadway as he began his run in Cursed Child, and I’m sure he’d be more than happy to do the same for Grint when he makes his way to New York City.

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