The Deeply Personal Chat With Gene Roddenberry That Led To Whoopi Goldberg Landing Star Trek: The Next Generation

For decades, Whoopi Goldberg has been a constant in American culture, outspoken, curious, impossible to flatten into one lane. She’s a member of the rare EGOT winners club, a comedian, an activist, and a fixture on daytime television. But one of the most enduring chapters of her career came not from a studio pitch or a casting call, but from a candid, almost confrontational conversation about representation that changed Star Trek and sci-fi history forever.

That story resurfaced recently in a wide-ranging interview Goldberg had with Interview Magazine, where she reflected on her career and, more importantly, her love of science fiction. The most interesting point comes when she talks about how her connection to Star Trek ran deeper than simple fandom. Growing up and seeing Nichelle Nichols as Lieutenant Uhura on the original Star Trek fundamentally shifted what she believed was possible, and not only in entertainment, but the future itself. She explained:

Nichelle Nichols, who did Star Trek, she was the first. That’s how I got the job [on Star Trek: The Next Generation], because I explained to [Star Trek creator] Gene Roddenberry, ‘Gene, I love sci-fi. But Lieutenant Uhura is the very first Black representation of us in the future. And not only is she representing us, but she’s not a mammy. She is svelte and beautiful.’ And a communications officer. You can’t talk to anybody until you’ve spoken to her.

What surprised Goldberg then, and will probably surprise many fans now, is Roddenberry’s reaction. He didn’t immediately think her assessment was correct, and told her as much. The Sister Act franchise star continued:

I said, ‘You have no idea what that did for me.’ He said, ‘Whoopi, I don’t believe that.’ I said, ‘Gene, look it up.’ And so a week goes by and he calls me and says, “I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I had no idea that I had created the first.’ And then he said, ‘I’m going to create a character for you for Next Generation.’ And that’s how I got in. Because I said to LeVar Burton, ‘What are you up to?’ He said, ‘I’m getting ready to do this new Star Trek.’ I was like, ‘What? I want to be in it.’ He’s like, ‘I’ll tell him.’

And the rest, as they say, is history, whether or not those involved were entirely aware at the time. The character the late sci-fi pioneer created specifically for Goldberg was Guinan, the enigmatic bartender with centuries of wisdom, emotional authority without rank, and a presence that quietly shaped the moral center of the Enterprise.

The final connection came through LeVar Burton, already attached to the show as Geordi La Forge. When Whoopi Goldberg heard about the, at the time, upcoming Star Trek series in the works, she didn’t hesitate to let him know she wanted in. And in part because she was willing to articulate why representation mattered, she earned a distinguished place in Star Trek canon that still resonates decades later, thanks to her return in Picard.

It’s a reminder that even visionary creators don’t always see the full impact of their work in real time. Sometimes, it takes the outside looking in and the bravery to say, “This mattered to me,” and to insist that the future live up to its promise.

Star Trek: The Next Generation is streaming, allowing anyone to revisit it or watch it for the very first time with a Paramount+ subscription. Or if you’re looking for something a bit more contemporary, the newest Trek series, Starfleet Academy, is a perfect blend of new meets old and exactly the kind of show old-time Trekies have been waiting for.