Rob And Michele Reiner's Son Shared How He Found Out About His Parents' Deaths

The deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner were tragic and incredibly shocking. Their son Nick Reiner is now facing murder charges for their deaths. While Rob Reiner’s other two kids, Jake and Romy, have remained silent, aside from testifying in court in August, Jake Reiner has finally shared his side of the story, including how he found out that his parents had passed.

Jake Reiner, who is the 34-year-old eldest child of Rob and Michele, spoke for the first time publicly about the day of his parents’ deaths. He told ABC News that he was in Downtown Los Angeles’s Union Station attending a celebration of life event for a high school friend when his sister called with the news. Here’s what happened next:

Romy called me, and I screened it, because I thought at the time, I'm in the middle of something, you know, I'll call her back, and then, she called immediately again, and I knew at that point that something was wrong.

Romy is Jake and Nick Reiner’s 28-year-old sister. She reportedly was the one to find her parents dead in their mansion, with multiple sharp-force knife injuries. Officials think Rob and Michele Reiner died before dawn, 12 hours before their bodies were found. As Jake added:

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Romy told me our dad was dead, and then she said, 'I can't find mom.’ I immediately went into shock.

Once Romy found both her parents, the paramedics and the LAPD arrived at the scene. Rob was officially pronounced dead at 3:45 p.m., followed by his wife a minute later. Six hours later, Nick Reiner, who lived in his parents' guest house, was found and arrested at a metro station near USC. He reportedly had an argument with his father the night before at a party at Conan O’Brien’s house. Jake Reiner also said this about reaching the crime scene:

As a reporter, I did it for 10 years, I came up on crime scenes all the time, but when it's your crime scene, a crime scene at your childhood home, it’s like the most surreal thing I've ever seen.

Nick Reiner has a history of drug addiction and mental health issues. A few months before his death, Rob Reiner told NPR that his son was “in a really good place” and had stopped using drugs for over six years. In Jake Reiner’s new interview, he chose not to share whether he was surprised by his brother allegedly being the one responsible for their mom and dad's deaths. He did say his parents “never stopped helping” Nick through his struggles. Jake Reiner also said this in the interview:

I'll never understand. I don't care how it's explained to me. I don't care what facts come out. I will never understand why this happened.

Jake Reiner also called his life the past eight months a “living nightmare”. He chose not to speak to his brother’s reported attempts to access money from their family trust in the new interview, as well.

Next, Nick Reiner is set to appear at a criminal pretrial hearing on September 15, 2026, and then a civil probate court hearing on October 23, 2026.