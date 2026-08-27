Big Brother Legend Rachel Reilly Explains Why She Wants The Survivor Players To 'Steamroll'

A majority of the conversation around Big Brother 28 so far has been about Rick Devens and Dee Valladares. The two Survivor legends have used a combination of experience and production advantages to basically dominate and impose their will on the other players who are, for the most part, less experienced at the reality television game. Fans have been dropping hot takes on social media for weeks, but now Big Brother legends are speaking out too. Not surprisingly, most have been imploring the other houseguests to mobilize and fight back, but Rachel Reilly has a different take.

Reilly is one of the most famous multi-show personalities in the entire reality television game. She’s appeared on The Traitors, Snake In The Grass, The Amazing Race and several others, but she’s most known for her times on Big Brother. She won a previous season and has been involved in some huge WTF moments. She's also often the talking head the media chooses to interview on issues related to Big Brother. Because of that, you’d think she would be rooting against the Survivor players, but let the record show, she is doing the opposite.

During a conversation on Page Six with fellow Big Brother legends Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes, Reilly said she’s at the point where she wants to see the icons just roll through the game because she wants it to serve as a lesson to future casts that you need to start playing hard immediately. You can’t just defer to people with more experience or play second fiddle. You need to come out aggressively and treat icons as threats. Here’s a portion of her quote…

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I kind of want them to steamroll it, because I feel like if Dee and Devens can outwit, outplay, outlast these people, and if they can win competitions and use their powers at the right time, I’m hoping that for future seasons if we do see another ‘Survivor’ player or if we see any more returnees, that we have more of an outright battle from the beginning.

I understand where she’s coming from. Sometimes the best reality television change comes in the season immediately after a notable win. A player or group of players dominating in a new or particular notable way causes the entire fanbase, which is filled with future players, to reassess the optimal way to play moving forward. Right now, there are many who think the best way to make a deep run in a game with returning players is to tie yourself to their side, but maybe after this season, that won’t be the conventional wisdom anymore.

Of course, there are plenty of alumni who are rooting against the Survivor players. Both Reyes and Haynes said they want to see Dee and Devens lose the game. Obviously some of that is because they want to see a fun season, but some of that is also because they don’t want the first person to win both Big Brother and Survivor to come from Survivor. They want one of their own to accomplish that feat.

Hilariously, the best positioned person to do that is probably Reilly herself. She’s been very open about her desire to go on Survivor in the past and has openly petitioned longtime host Jeff Probst. He hasn’t committed to putting her on, but her name comes up on a semi-regular basis in casting rumors.

Regardless, Dee and Devens still have a long way to go. The jury phase hasn’t even officially started yet, and while their alliance with Big Brother alumna Angela Murray has gone about as well as possible, everyone else in the house is starting to talk more loudly about taking them out. Dee in particular also seems to have made some enemies of future jurors. They may get to the end, but I’m not sure it’s going to be the steamroll Rachel asked for. We’ll see.

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You can check out new episodes of Big Brother on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays on CBS, or you can stream the show or its much-discussed live feeds on Paramount+.