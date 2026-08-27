Jelly Roll Responded After Critics Brought Up His Donald Trump Jabs On Jimmy Kimmel: 'The Weirdest’
The singer's political jokes have shocked viewers.
Several celebrities have been filling in for Jimmy Kimmel on late-night this summer, with the most recent being country music singer Jelly Roll. The heavily tattooed artist has been delighting many fans of Jimmy Kimmel Live! with his monologues and celebrity interviews (including one where Glen Powell revealed him as a “complete maniac”). However, others have taken issue with his jokes about Donald Trump, and Jelly Roll responded to those critics.
How Jelly Roll Responded To People Being Surprised About His Trump Jokes
It’s no secret that Jimmy Kimmel is no fan of Donald Trump’s, and people are used to hearing jabs when they tune into the increasingly popular ABC late-night show. However, with Kimmel on hiatus, it seems like people might not have anticipated his guest hosts to deliver the same level of biting commentary.
On one of his monologues this week, Jelly Roll pointed out the absurdity of this thinking by showing a recent headline that read: “Jelly Roll Stuns Jimmy Kimmel Live Audience With Multiple Jabs at Trump: ‘Didn’t See This Coming.’” The singer’s response?
Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, laughed at the recent turn of events, asking who would have guessed that he’d cause more backlash with Trump supporters than Rosie O’Donnell (who preceded Jelly Roll as a Jimmy Kimmel Live! guest host). He said:
He went on to say that any president should be able to handle some jokes at their expense, as it’s been a late-night tradition — not just on Jimmy Kimmel Live! — to rib people in positions of power. Jelly Roll said:
So what did Jelly Roll say in previous monologues that had people up in arms?
What Did Jelly Roll Say About Donald Trump That Upset People?
Jelly Roll pulled no punches in his early-week monologues, as he joked about Donald Trump’s flag-waving skills at the weekend’s IndyCar race before discussing reports from the president’s recent physical that say he weighs almost 240 pounds. Jelly Roll said:
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Most of the backlash does seem to come from Jelly Roll’s comments about the president’s weight, but given his own journey, he’s mostly laughed off the backlash, saying in an ensuing monologue that he thought “fat-on-fat crime was OK.”
Any negative reactions haven’t stopped the jokes from coming, so if you want to tune in to see what he’ll say next, keep watching Jimmy Kimmel Live! on the 2026 TV schedule for the rest of this week at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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