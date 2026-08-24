Star Trek's M'Benga Actor Picked His Two Favorite Episodes, And I Did Not See One Coming

CinemaBlend was lucky enough to ask Babs Olusanmokun about his favorite episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and if you've been keeping up with the sci-fi series available with a Paramount+ subscription, you won't be surprised by one of his choices. His first pick, I would wager, is many fans' favorite by a long shot, but his second was certainly a surprise.

With Strange New Worlds currently in the midst of Season 4's run on the 2026 TV schedule, I wanted to know which episodes the M'Benga actor considers to be his favorites, now that the series has completed filming. As mentioned, I wasn't shocked by his first choice, especially since many would regard it as M'Benga's best episode of the series:

I mean, definitely my favorite M’Benga episode would be Under the Cloak of War. I think that was a lot, but it was quite a special episode to put together.

"Under The Cloak Of War" was one of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' darkest stories, as M'Benga struggled to reconcile with the fact that the Klingon ambassador aboard their ship was a rehabilitated war criminal from the days he fought in the Federation-Klingon war. The episode ended with a fight between the two that ended in the ambassador's death, and it was left up in the air whether M'Benga killed him in self-defense or in cold blood.

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Babs Olusanmokun's second choice was the Season 4 episode "A Case of Chiaroscuro." The actor clarified that it wasn't so much watching the episode, but the process of making it:

I enjoyed it tremendously, you know, I was blown away. I loved the concept. I was blown away by, you know,the artistry of the production, of the salon that they built for us.I gave a shout out the first morning we shot on that set. I had to, like, ‘Let's take this moment and thank these incredible production people and our production that they built this thing for us.’ And it was just - It's a feeling like you get to work and you see that and your sense of play is just fully alive.

The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds episode paid homage to the noir genre, as Una, M'Benga, and Celia found themselves on a planet in which the people were trying to free themselves from Klingon occupation. The episode even makes a Casablanca reference, though it has little in common with the heartbreaking movie aside from the fact that they're both filmed in black and white.

I can totally see why Babs Olusanmokun would love "A Case of Chiaroscuro," from an acting perspective, especially since most of his scenes take place either in the Med Bay or elsewhere on the Enterprise. In that regard, it's cool that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has allowed its actors a lot of different scenarios to play with throughout its run, rather than falling into a rut with the same space adventures week in and week out.

Of course, there are some fans who are questioning if we need so much variety in Star Trek, especially when the noir episode was followed by an episode where everyone turned into puppets. Whatever fans may feel is null and void at this point, seeing as Strange New Worlds is wrapped and already has its final episodes in the can. I do wonder, however, if this growing trend of the show embracing the "strange" and less of the "worlds" part of its title will have a lasting impact on its legacy when it comes to the fandom.

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Star Trek: Strange New Worlds continues with new episodes on Paramount+ on Thursdays. Stream new episodes as the celebration of the franchise's 60th anniversary continues, and we keep our fingers crossed for more updates on what's coming up in the future.