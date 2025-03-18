As A Star Trek: Voyager Fan, I’m Jazzed About Janeway And Her Crew Being Brought Back For A New Story

If it wasn’t for Star Trek: Voyager, I wouldn’t be a Star Trek fan. While I’d seen snippets of The Original Series and The Next Generation growing up, it wasn’t until I stumbled upon a Voyager episode on Spike TV (now the Paramount Network) in the mid-2000s that I became hooked on this sci-fi franchise, most of which can be accessed with a Paramount+ subscription. As such, this Trek series will always hold a special place in my heart, which makes me all the more excited that Kathryn Janeway and her crew are being brought back for a new story coming out in September.

IDW Publishing has announced it’s releasing a five-issue limited series this year called Star Trek: Voyager - Homecoming, which is being penned by writers Tilly and Susan Bridges, and illustrated by artist Angel Hernandez. Rather than taking place in the seven years that the USS Voyager was stranded in the Delta Quadrant, it will begin right after the events of the series finale, “Endgame.” And by after, I mean immediately after.

The final seconds of Star Trek: Voyager saw the crew of the title ship approaching Earth, a welcome relief for these characters who once thought it’d take roughly 75 years to return home. However, before they can set foot on our blue orb after over half a decade away, the Voyager characters will have to deal with “one last emergency” in Homecoming.Unfortunately, no specific details about said emergency were provided, though we at least know from later Trek shows that all the main protagonists will make it out intact.

Airing on May 23, 2001, the two-part “Endgame” was met with positive critical reception at the time and is cited on numerous lists not just as one of Star Trek: Voyager’s best episodes, but also a standout for the entire franchise. Admittedly, I would have been content just imagining the Voyager crew heading straight to Earth and receiving a lively welcome home from Starfleet. It’s pretty unfortunate that the characters will have deal with yet another problem before finally making their official return, so I’m looking forward to seeing what Star Trek: Voyager - Homecoming dishes out at Janeway and the gang that requires such a significant delay.

In addition to Star Trek: Voyager - Homecoming, IDW will also publish fellow limited series Star Trek: Red Shirts and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - The Seeds of Destruction. The former takes place in The Original Series era and follows the crew of the USS Warren going to the snow-ridden Arkonia to “pin down spies seeking to steal classified secrets and keep Starfleet data out of their nefarious hands.” The latter, which comes ahead of Strange New Worlds Season 3’s premiere on the 2025 TV schedule, sees Christopher Pike and his USS Enterprise crew (as well as a new robot sidekick named D6) “explore an ice-covered planet and the scary secrets that are lurking deep beneath the surface.”

These three limited series come as IDW’s main Star Trek title and the spinoff Star Trek: Defiant will conclude their connected stories with the one-shot issue Star Trek: Omega this May. Meanwhile, along with Strange New Worlds having at least two more seasons ahead of it, Starfleet Academy is slated on the list of upcoming Star Trek TV shows for a release either late this year or sometime in 2026.