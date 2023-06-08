Stephen A. Smith Weighs In On Zion Williamson's Pregnancy Drama, While His Alleged Girlfriend Expresses Fear For Her Safety
The saga continues.
NBA star Zion Williamson is in the midst of some messy drama, as his recent announcement about his girlfriend's pregnancy was interrupted by another woman claiming to be his girlfriend. The NBA star hasn't responded to the various statements made by Moriah Mills, but Mills has allegedly heard from members of the baby mama's family. Sports pundit Stephen A. Smith weighed in on the drama and said what a lot of New Orleans Pelicans fans might've been thinking through all of this.
Stephen A. Smith is a man with strong opinions, whether it's about Rihanna doing the Super Bowl halftime show or the New York Knicks' continued struggles to find success in the NBA. As such, one would expect whatever he had to say about Zion Williamson would be as brutal as the times when Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley roast each other about their weight on Inside The NBA. Smith didn't disappoint.
Stephen A. Smith Gets Real About Zion's Injury
The NBA Finals are underway, and the upcoming draft and free agency period typically mean that fans have their eyes on potential roster moves teams can make. Despite that, Stephen A Smith found time on his self-titled show to talk about the Zion Williamson drama. Smith didn't go after Williamson for the drama but did question when he'll finally find time to get healthy and back on the basketball court:
Stephen A. Smith kept it real and said what was likely on the minds of more than a few Zion Williamson fans who have been following his career in the NBA. Williamson is one of the most promising superstars of the league but has only played 114 NBA games since being drafted in 2019. That's under half of the 246 regular season games he has been in the league for.
So, with Zion Williamson healthy enough for other activities, people are obviously going to take shots at the superstar. He has not been active on social media since the announcement of his girlfriend Akheema's pregnancy, so there has been no comment from him on what Smith had to say.
Moriah Mills Speaks Out After Allegedly Receiving Threats From Baby Mama's Family
While Stephen A. Smith took shots at Zion Williamson online, his alleged girlfriend/adult film star Moriah Mills claims that she dealt with some issues of her own. After her series of tweets calling out the NBA star, Mills popped on Twitter to claim that family members of his baby mama had sent her threats online. She even provided a receipt with a message from someone claiming to be a cousin of Akheema:
I’m being harassed now @Zionwilliamson I don’t like didn’t threaten anyone if anything happens to me in Atlanta before December . This is getting out of hand. You need to call your people’s Zion thanks I’m done pic.twitter.com/wtHlJqi2OcJune 7, 2023
Moriah Mills hasn't stopped claiming she was and still is Zion Williamson's girlfriend. She also hasn't provided any explicit proof, such as photos of them together, but has shared some exchanges they allegedly had via Snapchat. Williamson's name can be seen in the messages, which talk about him making plans to buy her a place in New Orleans, where he plays for the Pelicans. Williamson has neither confirmed nor denied the relationship and, as previously mentioned, has not commented on the matter.
The NBA Finals are underway on ABC, but if you're just someone addicted to dramatic situations and not super into sports, there are plenty of shows coming soon on our 2023 summer TV schedule. I can't promise the drama can deliver on the same level as this ongoing situation; as it stands right now, that's a high bar to clear.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mick likes good television, but also reality television. He grew up on Star Wars, DC, Marvel, and pro wrestling and loves to discuss and dissect most of it. He’s been writing online for over a decade and never dreamed he’d be in the position he is today.
Most Popular
By Adam Holmes
By Carly Levy
By Ryan LaBee
By Riley Utley