Zion Williamson's Alleged Girlfriend Went Off After Cheating Scandal, And These Tweets Are Way More Extreme Than The Roasts He's Gotten From Shaq And Barkley

NBA star Zion Williamson recently announced he's going to be a "girl dad" as his girlfriend Akheema is pregnant with his first child. Sports fans responded with congratulations and well wishes for the most part, but one person is pretty upset about this whole situation. That person is Williamson's alleged other girlfriend, Moriah Mills, who went off on the superstar on social media in a way that Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley couldn't possibly top on Inside The NBA.

Moriah Mills is an adult film star with content on various platforms on the internet and allegedly had some sort of relationship with Zion Williamson. Mills sent congratulations to the superstar on Twitter, along with a picture that appears to show they've been in communication via Snapchat:

Congrats Zion Williamson happy for you 🙌 😊 pic.twitter.com/wPjwmUahrvJune 7, 2023 See more

Things started off spicy, but relatively tame. That quickly changed when Moriah Mills started to get explicit, and wanted to know why she wasn't aware Zion Williamson was in another relationship while they were seeing each other. Mills even mentioned there were allegedly plans to move her to New Orleans, though said all of that in a much more NSFW way:

I let you spit in my mouth last week when we fucked you could of told me you had another whore pregnant how was that gonna work moving us both to New Orleans you think I would have found out @ZionwilliamsonJune 7, 2023 See more

If Moriah Mills believed she and Zion Williamson were exclusive, it's understandable why she's upset. Mills also seemed to hint she wasn't entirely sure the child he announced was his, and noted that she wouldn't be in contact with him until she saw a paternity test:

Don’t call my phone @Zionwilliamson you lost me for good until I see dna I’m done !!!!!!June 7, 2023 See more

The tweets then started to swerve into more personal territory, possibly into intimate conversations between Moriah Mills and Zion Williamson. For example, she talked about hyping him up to be the next LeBron James, something any player would aspire to be, and even took a shot at his weight:

I told you was gonna be the next king next to lebron I motivated you 🥲🥲 you bm is the reason you gained weight she toxic I hate this for you that honestly @Zionwilliamson you hurt me with this one I couldn’t sleep last night 🥲🥲🥲🥲June 7, 2023 See more

NBA fans know that Zion Williamson's weight has been a long-debated issue. It's speculated to be a factor in why he hasn't played as many games as fans expected in his career thus far. In short, this was a diss I would reckon she meant to make in order to catch some eyes, and it seems to be working.

With all of that said, Moriah Mills hasn't provided explicit proof that she was ever in a relationship with Zion Williamson. There are Snapchat conversations, of course, but no pictures or videos of them together. Mills alleged in another tweet that any raunchy videos of the two of them could be found on Williamson's phone but that she hasn't kept any record of them.

Moriah Mills also mentioned that if his pregnant girlfriend thinks that she's going away, then Akheema has another thing coming. While Mills did previously say for Williamson not to contact her, she invited Akheema to visit her in Atlanta and joked about them becoming "sister wives" in an apparent nod to the TLC series:

I’m in Atlanta hoe see me in December or should I say at my new condo in New Orleans @AhhConcreterose we sister wives now get wit or get lost .but imma get more always 🤡 he don’t play about me when it come to spoiling I’m his princess you a burnt out baby momJune 7, 2023 See more

As for how Zion Williamson's girlfriend has responded to this news, she hasn't directly addressed anything said by Moriah Mills. She did, however, tweet this not long after Mills concluded her 20+ tweet rant about the situation, which could be a response to the adult film star:

Jealous is such an ugly look on ppl 😖June 7, 2023 See more

It may be good timing for Zion Williamson that the NBA Finals are going on right now, which means not every fan is glued to news such as this that doesn't involve the Denver Nuggets or Miami Heat. Plus, the NBA Draft and free agency period is coming up as well, so it's possible this news could get lost in a sea of other headlines before the week is up.

The NBA Finals are exclusively airing on ABC, which means we won't get any hilarious commentary about Zion Williamson's situation from the guys over on TNT's Inside The NBA since it's currently not airing. Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley love to roast each other about their weight and other things, and they'll also poke fun at NBA superstars. Zion is no exception, as the duo once noted he looked like the two of them had a baby:

Shaq and Sir Charles are two guys who make Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson look tiny, so that's not a huge knock on Zion Williamson and more just some playful ribbing. Hopefully, his current situation works out! We'll see if any more drama comes of what are currently just allegations.

