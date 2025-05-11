Jordon Hudson's Reportedly ‘Concerned’ About The Miss Maine Pageant Amidst Internet Backlash Over Bill Belichick Relationship, And Early Voting Results Aren't Looking Good

There’s been a lot of talk recently about esteemed 73-year-old football coach Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. Since she shut down questions about their two-year relationship during one of his interviews, there’s allegedly been some concern about the effect she’s having on his coaching legacy. It turns out his career isn’t the only one being affected, however. Hudson is apparently “concerned” the backlash will affect her showing at the Miss Maine Pageant.

She might be right, too. The relationship and its effects have been discussed at length on the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast and, on the May 9 episode, the hosts alleged that Jordon Hudson would consider a bad placement in this weekend’s pageant the “worst-case scenario.” Torre said:

The thing that Jordon Hudson considers one of the worst-case scenarios here as a result of the CBS disaster, which again, felt entirely preventable if one were more strategic or knowledgeable about the industry — a parallel through line through so many of the anecdotes that we have reported — is that she has been very concerned, to the point of explicitly telling Bill Belichick and others, that this whole disaster, this whole episode at this point honestly, is actively undermining her chances to win the Miss Maine competition.

The ESPN reporter didn’t say how he heard that Bill Belichick’s girlfriend has expressed such concerns. Nevertheless, it would appear that there might indeed be reason for Jordon Hudson to worry. The 24-year-old was the first runner-up (second place) in the 2024 pageant but, despite being amongst the more noteworthy of the 17 contestants, early results for the “People’s Choice” award had her in the middle of the pack.

The Miss Maine Pageant, which began on May 10 and will crown its winner on Sunday, May 11, includes a charity fundraiser, in which anyone can pay $1 to vote for a contestant to win the “People’s Choice” award and automatically advance to the semifinals. According to the Daily Mail, early results showed Hudson in seventh place with 146 votes — far behind early leader Lexi Bjork’s 1,381. Voting reportedly was open until 10 a.m. ET May 11.

While it seems the backlash over her relationship with Bill Belichick might be affecting the public vote, it remains to be seen if the pageant judges will hold Jordon Hudson’s reputation against her.

While the couple has been together for more than two years, stories have really started circulating in the past two weeks, after Jordan Hudson interrupted a CBS interview to shut down a reporter who asked how they had met.

There are reports that a deal with Hard Knocks (which streams with a Max subscription) — which would have allowed fans to follow Bill Belichick’s season coaching at the University of North Carolina amid the 2025 TV schedule — fell through due to Hudson’s alleged demands to the series' producers.

Rumors have also spread that Jordon Hudson “forced her way in” to the Dunkin’ ad that aired as part of the Super Bowl LIX commercials.

Lots of people are not happy about Jordon Hudson seemingly involving herself in the business aspect of Bill Belichick’s life. However, as for whether that will affect her own career, we’ll have to see how the Miss Maine pageant plays out.