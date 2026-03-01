Stephen Colbert's Late Show Keeps Piling On The Wins Despite CBS Cancellation
Colbert is going out with bangs, not whimpers.
The back half of the 2026 TV schedule will be missing a major late night personality, with Stephen Colbert’s Late Show getting canceled last year by CBS, whose execs set up May 2026 as the endgame window for the long-running talk show. Never one to go down quietly and quaintly, Colbert has been a lightning rod in recent months, and the show keeps landing the kinds of wins and recognition it’s arguably deserved for the past decade, with the PGAs being the latest to sing the show’s praises.
The 2026 Producers Guild Awards were held on February 28, with One Battle After Another taking home the big prize on the movie side of things, while The Pitt, The Studio and Adolescence maintaining their respective winning streams for TV in the drama, comedy and limited series categories. And those who are good (or not) at picking up on context clues can probably surmise who won for the category of Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television category.
That’s right, The Late Show’s producers were honored with this award win, and the show boasted about it on Instagram Stories.
This marks the first time The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has won out in that category, in which it's been nominated for seven out of the past eight years. (2024 was the lone holdout, with a trio of stand-up comedy specials limiting late night's presence.) And it's the latest to support the idea that awards organizations are finally giving Colbert his due honors now that he won't be eligible to receive them anymore, at least within the world of late night talk shows.
Prior to 2025, the only noteworthy awards The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earned (at least of those listed on IMDb) were two Telly Awards and an ICG Publicists award. But following the cancellation hullaballo, here's how the show has done:
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert's Post-Cancellation Award Wins
- 2025 Primetime Emmy - Outstanding Talk Series
- 2025 Primetime Emmy - Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series (Jim Hoskinson)
- 2025 Online Film and Television Association TV Award - Best Variety or Sketch Series
- 2026 PGA Award - Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television
Not exactly irrefutable proof of anything, but the trend seems to be tipping in Colbert's favor, so I wouldn't be surprised in the slightest if The Late Show kept its winning streak going in the months to come. (Including the 2026 Emmys, which won't even air until months after his hosting duties ended.)
For the most part, Colbert & Co. hasn’t really changed anything about the show to intentionally draw an abundance of renewed attention, though the host’s cavalier attitude about his CBS and Paramount bosses has certainly given it an edge that The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon could never even attempt for. His not-exactly-a-feud with FCC boss Brendan Carr is such an example, with the latter recently voicing an intention to bring equal partisan policies back to late night and daytime talk shows.
It's also not like he pivoted to airing only the most highbrow and poignant of interviews to achieve mass critical acclaim. Sometimes it just takes dating advice and sharing a big sandwich to make for fun TV.
Colbert himself has not yet shared any celebratory posts online about the win, but I bet he'd love to rub it in the faces of those responsible for giving the show an end date. Maybe if it wins another 3,000 awards in the next two months, CBS will renege on its cancellation decision. And maybe the network will replace The Late Show with Flying Pigs and Worms With Ears.
Stephen Colbert's final Late Show episode is set for May 21, 2026, but he'll continue winning viewers over every weeknight on CBS at 11:35 p.m. ET, with new eps streaming the next day via Paramount+ subscription.
