Stephen Colbert Is Sad The Late Show Is Ending, But He's Also Called It A 'Flaming Toboggan Ride'

Fans were devastated to learn last summer that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert would end. The decision to axe the series was considered a controversial move by CBS, whose parent company, Paramount, was in the midst of a merger deal at the time. It’s been over six months since the cancellation came down, and the situation now seems to be sinking in for Colbert and his many staffers who have been working with him for years. The date for the show's final broadcast has since been announced, and Colbert discussed the process of running the show.

Colbert has expressed sadness over the conclusion of his long-running talk show. However, he's also not holding back about the production side of it. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Colbert got candid about what it has been like crafting an episode of the Emmy-winning talk show every night, especially with the ever-changing political climate that Colbert famously reflects on in his monologues. Based on the description Colbert gives, it definitely doesn't seem easy:

Every day is a turbulent flight, doing a late night show. I mean it’s a lot of fun, but it’s a flaming toboggan ride to get the show done every day.

Calling it a "flaming toboggan ride" may seem wild, but that description is quite fitting. I don’t think people realize the kind of works a talk show like this takes to create. For instance, there are a team of segment producers who work on celebrity interviews, making sure the questions asked are interesting and creative.

Also, there's a group of monologue writers who work with Colbert to make sure their reflection on the news of the day is topical and funny while also not alienating an audience. There are also teams that specifically handle the cold-open, production logistics, legal affairs, graphics, research and even more. Ultimately, it all comes together each night to entertain audiences and, in most cases, it all looks like it's done effortlessly.

Of course, Stephen Colbert is aware of the hustle, because he is at the center of it, inundating himself in the news because he is the mouthpiece for all this hard work. I wouldn't be surprised if, in some ways, he feels a little relief in having a break from all of the chaos. On the other hand, as he states, he has a lot of fun doing this show and has a bond with his staff. Previously, Colbert said he was not thrilled with everything that had been happening, especially considering the show wasn't ending on his terms.

Paramount+: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year

Catch The Late Show now by streaming episodes with a Paramount+ subscription! Customers can choose from the Essential plan, which runs from $7.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option, which costs $12.99 a month. Also, save some money by signing up for the annual plan.

As it final episodes approach, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's legacy is becoming clear. It’s not just an off-the-cuff comedy show, it’s an accumulation of the demanding work that the staff and crew put in every night to create something truly special.

With the end in sight, I feel like the curtain has been pulled back a bit on everything that goes into a show like this. Even though, Colbert calls the show a “flaming toboggan ride,” part of me would like to think he wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. Even though they won’t be riding it much longer, the Late Show gang have a lot to be proud of.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will air its final episode on Thursday, May 21 amid the 2026 TV schedule. Until then, you can see the show weeknights at 11:30 p.m. EST on CBS. Fans can also revisit their favorite episodes now with a Paramount+ subscription.