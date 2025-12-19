Hugh Jackman Changed The Lyrics To 'Sweet Caroline' To Be About The Late Show's Untimely Demise: ‘I Just Love This Motherf---ing Show.'

As the 2025 TV schedule comes to an end, fans will be able to look forward to 2026. However, the new year will come with some sad moments too, inclduing end of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The late-night talk show will officially come to an end in May, and the cancellation has been one for the books. Plenty of Colbert’s celebrity guests have mentioned the show's untimely demise since it was announced, and Hugh Jackman is the latest one to do so. However, he didn't talk about it; he sang about it.

Jackman appeared on The Late Show on Thursday while promoting his new film, Song Sung Blue, which is about the real-life Neil Diamond tribute band, Lightning & Thunder. To celebrate, the actor sang “Sweet Caroline,” but he totally changed the lyrics, telling Colbert it was a surprise for him. Now, I am both singing along and crying after watching this lovely tribute:

Obviously, Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” will always be the best version; it’s an iconic song that you have to sing along to no matter what situation you’re in. But Jackman’s lyrics, incorporating the cancellation, really make it special. Then add on everyone else singing along, and you've got something great. To break all this down, here's what the Deadpool and Wolverine actor sang:

Jokes. Oh, yeah, jokes! Telling jokes. Joking, jokes. Joking me, joking you! Stephen Colbert. Ba ba ba. Oh, why do you have to go? Don’t go, don’t go, don’t go! Hey, can I swear? Ba ba ba. I just love this motherfucking show!

When it was announced that The Late Show was canceled, it seemed like everyone was up in arms over it. Plenty of late-night hosts shared their support and surprise at the cancellation, including Andy Cohen, who thought CBS was “just cooked,” while Jon Stewart got into a heated rant over what late-night is supposed to be. Meanwhile, instead of campaigning for himself for the Emmys, Jimmy Kimmel used his platform to campaign for Colbert and The Late Show, which ended up winning for Outstanding Talk Series in September to thunderous applause.

The show’s cancellation has been brought up on more than one occasion by guests as well. During Taylor Swift’s appearance last week, she asked for more time to pick her favorite songs, to which Colbert said they only have until May. Additionally, Emma Stone joked they could do a sketch the next time she’s there, only to come to the devastating realization that, unless she’s booked again in the next five months, there won’t be a next time.

The Late Show’s cancellation has affected so many. Even though it happened months ago, it's still shocking, and many are still talking about it. So it’s always nice to see celebrities really giving it their all when they appear on the program. And even though I don't think anyone will probably be able to outdo Hugh Jackman’s rendition of “Sweet Caroline,” I am curious to see what other surprises will be in store ahead of the show’s big finale in May.