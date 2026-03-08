How Is NBC Handling Savannah Guthrie’s Today Show Comeback? An Insider Speaks Out

For over a month now, the country has been following along with the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, and there’s still no definitive answer as to what happened in the early morning hours of February 1 at her home outside of Tucson, Arizona. However, one question — Will Savannah Guthrie return to The Today Show? — has been answered. Guthrie returned to the morning show’s studio last week, reportedly confirming she will be back, and an insider spoke out about how NBC is handling it.

As speculation swirled about Savannah Guthrie’s future on The Today Show, NBC reportedly was taking the situation day by day and, now that she, herself, has apparently confirmed her eventual return (an exact date hasn’t been given), executives are allegedly discussing how it will unfold — particularly when it comes to the tone of her first broadcast back. According to Naughty But Nice podcaster Rob Shuter, an insider said:

There have already been meetings about it. They want to acknowledge what Savannah has been going through, but they also want to do their job and deliver the news.

Just like Today alum Katie Couric acknowledged how the co-hosts have had the “excruciating” job of reporting a news story they’re so close to, Savannah Guthrie is going to have to talk about her mother’s abduction and still somehow hold it together to do the rest of the show. It’s good this is something executives are thinking about and, when she does make her comeback to the 2026 TV schedule, she’ll definitely have the whole Today Show crew behind her.

Savannah Guthrie paid a visit to 30 Rock on March 5, reportedly hugging every member of The Today Show’s cast and crew and thanking them for their support and prayers. According to a source, she also reportedly provided reassurance to her team that she would be back. They said:

Savannah told the staff she loves this team and she loves this job. She promised them she will come back.

Friends of the longtime NBC anchor say Nancy Guthrie would want Savannah to go back to work and, as close as The Today Show hosts are, she knows she’s returning to a supportive environment.

One question raised by news of her comeback is, what will happen to Hoda Kotb? Savannah Guthrie’s beloved former co-host retired from the morning show in January 2025 but returned as Guthrie’s replacement while Guthrie was in Arizona — even bowing out of the Olympics to do so. Will Kotb slip back into retirement upon her return? Only time will tell.

Fans have been tuning into The Today Show for updates on the Nancy Guthrie case, and there’s no doubt they’ll want to hear what Savannah has to say when she hits the airwaves again. It’s good that NBC is preparing for what is sure to be a difficult and emotional return. Stay tuned for updates on when that will be.

Catch Today each weekday morning on NBC or with your Peacock subscription.