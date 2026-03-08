Savannah Points The Finger At Ozzy After Survivor's Viral Poop Moment With Christian

Some spoilers from Survivor Season 50 Episode 2 can be found throughout this article.

One thing that’s excellent about any season with returning players on Survivor is that the show doesn’t need to do as much heavy lifting to get fans to know and understand the personalities involved. Which means a lot of time in the new 90-minute episodes is freed up for shenanigans around camp, tribal dynamics, and even more BTS gameplay than normal.

That’s why we’ve gotten entire segments about Coach’s leg cramps, and seen him basically in a fetal position in the water during the show’s return on the 2026 TV schedule . We’ve seen Jonathan going hard to provide, and at one point there was even a short section devoted to how buff Mike White has gotten. Yet, nothing stands out more than Christian Hubicki soiling himself early in Survivor 50’s hotly anticipated run, and Savannah Louie has pointed the finger at none other than Ozzy Lusth over the incident.

(Image credit: CBS)

What Was Actually Going On Behind The Scenes During Christian’s Pooping Incident

Ozzy, Christian, and Savannah were on the same tribe through the first two episodes of Survivor 50, Cila, until Savannah was ousted by her team at the end of Episode 2. One of the big benefits of having Ozzy on one’s team is that he is a natural provider, and has a penchant for climbing up trees to nab as many coconuts as possible. Savannah is now pointing at that as the main reason behind why Christian ended up having to clean up in the water after accidentally soiling himself while the cameras were watching. She told Gold Derby :

That kind of thing is so crazy because the coconuts are a natural laxative, and we were on the same tribe as Ozzy [Lusth], and Ozzy is giving us all so many coconuts. My tummy was feeling a little funny at points. So, I feel for Christian in that moment. But he handled it like a pro!

Savannah was really nice about the incident but that’s likely due to how well Christian handled the embarrassing moment when the whole thing went down on set. Joe, who was sitting by Christian at the time the incident happened, was to no end amused by the entire situation, and Hubicki handled the whole thing with humor, too.

This was the first time we’ve seen anyone literally poop their pants during the entire history of the series from 2000 on, though Stephen Fishbach notably talked about gastrointestinal issues during one of his seasons, and the cast has been open about aquadumping and other ways to use the bathroom on Survivor in the past. Even during the most recent episode, Dee cracked a joke about sitting among the plants the cast used to wipe their butts. So there’s plenty of (literal) potty humor on the show.

Longtime Survivor contestant and podcast expert Rob Cesternino told CinemaBlend this week the whole thing was honestly pretty graceful , but it will still (likely) be a popular Survivor moment that will live on in infamy in the collective memories of the show’s fans. And I guess we can thank Ozzy!